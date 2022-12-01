The Vatican’s website was down on Wednesday evening amid “abnormal access attempts”, according to the Holy See. “Technical investigations are ongoing due to abnormal attempts to access the site,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said. He did not give any further information. Throughout Wednesday, several Vatican sites were offline and the official Vatican.va website was inaccessible well into the evening. The suspected hack came a day after Moscow rebuked Pope Francis’s latest condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Vatican Hit By Suspected Cyber Attack Days After Pope Criticises Russia
The Vatican’s website was down on Wednesday evening amid “abnormal access attempts”, according to the Holy See. “Technical investigations are ongoing due to abnormal attempts to access the site,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said. He did not give any further information. Throughout Wednesday, several Vatican sites were offline and the official Vatican.va website was inaccessible well into the evening. The suspected hack came a day after Moscow rebuked Pope Francis’s latest condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Recent Posts
Vatican Hit By Suspected Cyber Attack Days After Pope Criticises Russia
Another Lastpass Security Breach – Expert Comments
Why Financial Services Must Overhaul Security To Defend Against ‘Spoofing’ Scams?
Holiday DDoS Cyberattacks Can Hurt E-Commerce
South Staffs Water Hacking Victims Have Bank Details Published On Dark Web After Cyber Attack