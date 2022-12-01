Vatican Hit By Suspected Cyber Attack Days After Pope Criticises Russia



The Vatican’s website was down on Wednesday evening amid “abnormal access attempts”, according to the Holy See. “Technical investigations are ongoing due to abnormal attempts to access the site,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said. He did not give any further information. Throughout Wednesday, several Vatican sites were offline and the official Vatican.va website was inaccessible well into the evening. The suspected hack came a day after Moscow rebuked Pope Francis’s latest condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Vatican website down, hacked again after this Guardian headline:



‘Racist’ interview with Pope Francis causes fury in Russia https://t.co/bkjgSCLpNu — Michael J. Meenan (@MickeyMeenan) December 1, 2022