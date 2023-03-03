WH Smith: Employee Data Compromised In Cyberattack

WH Smith reports a cyberattack and claims that employee data was accessed. Attackers were able to obtain the company’s data during a cybersecurity breach, according to WH Smith, which was the target of the intrusion.

The store reported that information on both current and previous employees had been compromised in a notice submitted to the Regulation News Service of the London Stock Exchange. There are about 12,500 employees in the company.

According to the filing, “Upon learning of the event, we quickly initiated an investigation, engaged professional support services, and conducted our incident response policies, including alerting the necessary authorities. The company did not give the attack’s date.

Books and stationery chain @WHSmith has been hit by a #cyberattack resulting in up to 10,000 past and current UK employees sensitive personal and payroll data being accessed – such as names, addresses, dates of birth and national insurance numbers. 😬https://t.co/Gi43XHWDal — Naoris Protocol (@NaorisProtocol) March 3, 2023

The majority of the country’s high streets are frequented by WH Smith, which has more than 1,700 stores, mostly in the UK, and sells periodicals, stationery, books, and sweets.

Although the specifics of the cyberattack were kept under wraps, the confirmation that employee data had been accessed is in line with what several ransomware gangs have been doing. A firm representative informed me that they were unable to offer any additional information at the time.

According to WH Smith’s regulatory statement, the company is still looking into the event, has informed “all affected workers,” and has “placed measures in place to help them.”

“The Group’s trade activities have not been impacted. The statement said that “our website, customer accounts, and underlying customer databases are on different systems that are unaffected by this event.

Seemingly High Rate of Cyberattacks

This year has seen a number of cyberattacks on private sector companies, including one that resulted in the closure of roughly 300 fast food outlets run by Yum! The brand is an American firm that includes KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell. Indigo, a Canadian bookshop, revealed on Wednesday that employee data had just been compromised.

In what was referred to as the first significant measure of a “new campaign of concerted action” to combat the criminal enterprise, the United Kingdom and the United States last month sanctioned seven individuals linked to ransomware assaults.

It has been a long time coming. The majority of the British government’s most recent crisis management “Cobra” meetings, which officials from several government ministries attended, were caused by ransomware outbreaks as of late November.

According to British government insiders dealing directly with the ransomware problem, there is little hope for progress that could assist the U.K. in cracking down on the issue or even a light at the end of the tunnel.

At the time, they claimed to be witnessing “an increasingly effective business model” with “growing ransom demands,” “rising ransom payments,” and “harder to escape paying a ransom as the entire ecosystem is moving that direction.”

Conclusion

According to the massive stationary and book company, there is currently no proof that the attack allowed access to banking information. However, WH Smith disclosed that because its website, customer databases, and customer accounts were on distinct platforms, the intrusion had no impact on its trading activity. According to Risk Crew’s CEO, Richard Hollis, the participation of its employees’ personal information in the attack doesn’t make it any less alarming, even though no financial data was compromised.