Yellow Pages Canada Alerts of Cyberattack As Black Basta Leaks Data

Yellow Pages Canada, an online and print directory service provider, has stated that it was the victim of a cyber attack that resulted in losing its customers’ data. The hacking organization Black Basta claimed to have collected personal information from approximately 300,000 Yellow Pages Canada users during the cyber attack.

Yellow Pages Canada recently acknowledged that it had been the target of a cyber attack. The attack occurred on or after March 15th, 2023, according to the company. And that it had acted quickly to safeguard its networks and examine the situation.

Black Basta posts Yellow Pages Canada. pic.twitter.com/rd0KNBOaGr — Dominic Alvieri (@AlvieriD) April 22, 2023

The company also announced that it had notified the appropriate authorities about the event. According to the company’s announcement, the attackers could gain unauthorized access to its servers by exploiting a vulnerability in its systems.

At this point, it is unknown what precise vulnerability was exploited or how the attackers accessed the systems. However, some personal information of the customers, such as ID documents, tax documents, budget, and debt forecast dated December 2022, and a few others, were compromised.

The corporation did declare that it had made efforts to patch the vulnerability and had added extra security measures to prevent future assaults.

Cyber attacks like this may be tremendously destructive to businesses and organizations, both financially and in terms of reputation. The cyber attack on Yellow Pages Canada is one of the numerous recent cyber attacks that have attacked businesses and organizations of all sorts.

The most difficult aspect of dealing with cyber-attacks is detecting them in the first place. In many circumstances, attackers can go unnoticed for extended periods of time, allowing them plenty of time to carry out their nefarious operations. In this situation, however, Yellow Pages Canada was able to detect the attack swiftly and mitigate its impact.

Black Basta: The Group Behind The Attack

Black Basta is a well-known hacker group that has been involved in several cyber-attacks and data leaks. The organization is well-known for its anti-government and anti-corporate disposition, and it has carried out attacks on a variety of targets, including governments, corporations, and other groups.

Black Basta has claimed responsibility for several high-profile cyber-attacks and data breaches, including the Yellow Pages Canada incident. According to the group, it gathered personal information from over 300,000 Yellow Pages Canada subscribers as part of its “cyber warfare” against “corporate greed and government corruption.”

While nothing is known about the group’s members or structure, it is thought to be a loosely-knit collective of hackers and activists with the same perspective. The activities of the group are frequently motivated by political or ideological goals, and it has been linked to some other hacking groups and activists.

The operations of Black Basta have drawn international notice, with law enforcement officials and cybersecurity experts actively following the group’s activities. The acts of the group underscore the persistent threat of cyber-attacks and data breaches, as well as the need for continual measures to counteract these threats.

The Yellow Pages Canada data leak was claimed by Black Basta, a well-known hacker criminal network. The data was gathered as part of the group’s “cyber warfare” against “corporate greed and government corruption.” The cyber assault and data theft at Yellow Pages Canada have major consequences for the corporation and its customers.

The cyber attack might lead to legal action, a loss of customer trust, and reputational harm for Yellow Pages Canada. Personal information leaks could lead to identity theft, financial fraud, and other forms of cybercrime for those who are affected.

Yellow Pages Canada has encouraged its customers to be cautious and to keep an eye on their bank and online accounts for any strange activity. The company has established a dedicated contact line for distressed customers and is providing them with free credit monitoring and identity theft prevention services.

Other Cyber-attacks By Black Basta

Over the years, Black Basta has been involved in a number of high-profile cyber-attack and data leaks. The following are some of the notable attacks carried out by the group:

● In 2013, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs website was hacked.

● In 2015, data was stolen from the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

● In 2016, a cyber attack on the Bangladeshi central bank resulted in the theft of $81 million.

● In 2016, the Qatar National Bank was hacked and data was leaked.

● In 2016, data from the Turkish energy minister’s email account was leaked.

● In 2015, data was stolen from the Italian cyber espionage firm Hacking Team.

These are only a few of the cyber-attacks perpetrated by Black Basta. The gang has been linked to some other incidents, and its operations have drawn international attention and alarm. The acts of the group underscore the continued threat of cyber attacks and the importance of strong cybersecurity measures to protect against them.

Conclusion

The cyber attack on Yellow Pages Canada by Black Basta is a clear indication of the ongoing threat of cyber-attacks and data breaches to businesses and organizations. This highlights how important it is to deploy continuous cybersecurity measures in order to fight against these threats. The incident resulted in the loss of personal information from about 300,000 Yellow Pages Canada subscribers, which could potentially lead to identity theft and financial fraud for those affected. Yellow Pages Canada acted quickly to mitigate the impact of the cyber attack, including notifying the appropriate authorities, patching the vulnerability, and implementing additional security measures to prevent future attacks.

Black Basta, the hacker group responsible for the attack, has a history of carrying out cyber-attacks and data breaches on governments, corporations, and other organizations. Its operations have gained international notice, and law enforcement officials and cybersecurity experts are closely following the group’s activities. The cyber attack on Yellow Pages Canada is one of the many recent cyber-attacks that have targeted businesses and organizations of all kinds. These attacks can be extremely damaging, both financially and in terms of reputation. Businesses and organizations must take proactive measures to prevent cyber-attacks and respond quickly in the event of a breach.