It’s Time Businesses Address the UK’s Cybersecurity Talent Shortage

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently pledged to ‘Get Britain Working Again’. This comes as a new government whitepaper highlights a troubling rise in economic inactivity and stagnation in unemployment, currently hovering around 1.5 million.

When we consider the UK’s cybersecurity sector, there is a major skills gap, presenting significant future employment opportunities. The government’s 2024 Cyber Security Skills Report further highlights a rising demand for cybersecurity professionals. Bridging this gap is essential not only for enhancing the nation’s security posture but also for fulfilling the UK’s broader employment ambitions.

In today’s geopolitical climate, the importance of cybersecurity skills cannot be overstated. With increasing tensions between nations and a rise in state-sponsored cyber-attacks, ensuring robust cybersecurity measures is critical not only for national security but for any business in the UK holding sensitive consumer data.

Lagging behind

A Deloitte report from 2023 suggests that UK businesses are lagging behind global counterparts in leveraging innovation from new technology – with this deficiency particularly evident in the cybersecurity arena.

Attacks against the TFL and NHS have shown that as cyber-attacks become more commonplace, essential services and critical infrastructure can be impacted for extended periods of time. This makes the need for high-performing cyber teams even more vital – not just protecting critical infrastructure, but also for maintaining public trust.

The government’s Cyber Security Skills report highlights that 44% of businesses currently lack basic technical skills, and 27% are struggling with more advanced capabilities, such as penetration testing. This shortfall poses a serious threat to organisational security, especially as cyber threats continue to escalate.

United action

Addressing this skills gap requires a combination of action from businesses to upskill their employees, but also a focus on education. As an industry we need to revolutionize the entire career path for cybersecurity professionals. This means the cultivation of a hacker mindset – and desire to understand how processes work – amongst those in education.

It’s also crucial to develop clear recruitment pathways that don’t result in the rejection or avoidance of highly qualified talent without formal qualifications or degrees. By fostering a strong cybersecurity talent pool, the UK not only addresses immediate security needs but also prepares to navigate the complexities of an increasingly interconnected and challenging global landscape.

Recognising the need for focus

A primary contributor to the ongoing skills gap is the insufficient prioritization of cybersecurity within many businesses. Data from Deloitte indicates that 30% of UK organisations lack a basic digital transformation strategy, while nearly a third lack an understanding of new technology altogether.

In light of this trend, the government has acknowledged that a multifaceted approach to addressing cybersecurity skills is necessary, emphasising the need for collaboration across educational institutions, industry players, and public entities.

Competing for resources

Often, cybersecurity competes with other business priorities for limited resources, and its critical importance can be overlooked at the executive level. This disconnect means that board members may not fully grasp the implications of cybersecurity investments.

They might perceive breaches as isolated incidents rather than as indicators of underlying vulnerabilities or their alignment with overall business objectives.

Continuing budget restrictions facing CISOs mean that, in some cases, professionals are missing the practical experience necessary to effectively respond to real-world incidents.

The rapid evolution of technology only complicates matters – leaving many businesses struggling to keep teams across all levels of the business abreast of new threats in the cybersecurity landscape. While AI has brought the ability to streamline administrative tasks, it also empowers cybercriminals to exploit vulnerabilities more efficiently.

Closing the skills gap

To effectively address the cybersecurity skills shortage and build high-performing cyber teams, businesses must adopt comprehensive strategies that extend beyond basic training.

These should focus on practical skill development through hands-on experience, ensuring that employees are prepared to meet the realities of today’s cybersecurity landscape. Initiatives like the UKRI-funded network focused on bolstering cybersecurity research are critical for creating a robust educational foundation for the next generation of cybersecurity professionals.

Furthermore, incorporating gamified learning experiences can also enhance engagement and knowledge retention – simulating real-world scenarios to make upskilling both enjoyable and impactful for staff.

Additionally, regular assessments of team skills and knowledge will help identify specific gaps, allowing for tailored workforce development programmes to be put in place. These can help employees to meet the unique needs of each organisation, as emphasised in recent analyses of the industry’s talent requirements.

Engaging leadership

Aligning C-suite decision making with an organisation’s cybersecurity requirements is another crucial step in narrowing the skills gap. CISOs must ensure that senior executives understand the risks associated with inadequate cyber skills before a crisis occurs. By embedding cybersecurity into the core business strategy, from the top down, businesses can position it as an integral component of sustainable growth and risk management.

When executives are informed about the potential consequences of a skills shortage, they are better equipped to take proactive measures. This is why cybersecurity should be viewed not merely as a technical issue but as a business-critical priority that safeguards assets and data. This understanding is increasingly important, as the UK government outlines strategies to protect critical sectors, such as the NHS and wider civil service, from future cyber-attacks.

By providing CISOs and their teams with the necessary tools and upskilling opportunities, businesses can enhance security while also mitigating the risk of burnout – an issue which can cost businesses as much as £130 million annually.

Simulating crisis preparedness

Effective crisis simulations are another vital component in preparing teams to respond to evolving threats. Current approaches often fall short, leaving plans across departments disparate. Regular, highly realistic, and action-based simulations can build team confidence, identify business weaknesses, and highlight areas where skills need strengthening.

Reports from parliamentary committees emphasise that UK critical national infrastructure needs improved resilience to withstand cyber threats, reinforcing the importance of these simulations.

The insights gained from these exercises should inform ongoing upskilling and workforce development efforts, ensuring that businesses remain agile and prepared for any challenges that arise.

Looking Ahead

To thrive in today’s digital landscape, businesses must prioritize cybersecurity. This involves understanding the role of cybersecurity professionals and fostering interdepartmental collaboration to build resilience.

By emphasising hands-on, practical upskilling, aligning leadership with cybersecurity goals, and continuously refining skills through crisis simulations, organizations can effectively close the skills gap, build high-performing cybersecurity teams, and bolster their security posture.

By addressing the skills gap head-on, businesses can enhance their security and establish themselves as leaders – navigating the complexities of the digital age while also supporting the broader objective of driving the UK’s economic recovery and employment ambitions through innovation.

About the Author Haris Pylarinos Haris Pylarinos is the Founder and CEO of Hack The Box. With a vision to connect and upskill the cybersecurity community worldwide, Haris disrupted the industry by introducing Hack The Box to the world, and its innovative holistic 360º approach to cyber workforce development, assessment, and recruitment. n addition to his role at Hack The Box, Haris has over 15 years of experience and expertise in cybersecurity and systems engineering. He also possessed a strong background in Networking and Software Architecture.