Australia Introduces Bill to Ban Kids from Social Media

The Australian Government has unveiled world-first legislation setting a minimum age of 16 for social media use, aiming to bolster online safety for young Australians.

The Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Bill 2024, introduced today, seeks to protect children during critical developmental years by requiring social media platforms to prevent underage users from creating accounts.

Under the new law, social media platforms such as Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram, and X will be categorized as “age-restricted social media platforms” and will be required to implement robust measures to verify users’ ages. This responsibility shifts accountability away from parents or children to the platforms.

Key Features of the Bill

The legislation balances protection with access, ensuring young Australians can still use essential services like messaging, online gaming, and platforms for health and education, such as Headspace, Kids Helpline, Google Classroom, and YouTube.

Other provisions include:

More substantial penalties for breaches: Platforms could face fines of up to $49.5 million for systemic failures to comply with online safety rules.

Enhanced privacy safeguards: Platforms will be required to ringfence and destroy data collected for compliance, protecting users’ personal information.

Adaptability to technological change: The Bill is designed to evolve alongside new digital services and technologies.

The legislation was shaped through extensive consultations with young Australians, parents, experts, community organizations, and state and territory governments. It represents a significant step in the Albanese Government’s broader effort to hold tech companies accountable for user safety.

A Need for Reform

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized the need for reform: “We know social media is doing social harm. “We want Australian children to have a childhood, and we want parents to know the Government is in their corner. “This is a landmark reform. We know some kids will find workarounds, but we’re sending a message to social media companies to clean up their act.”

Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland highlighted the bill’s significance, saying, “The Albanese Government is continuing to act on its commitment to keep children safe online. This legislation will go a long way to providing that support and creating a new normal in the community around what age is okay to use social media.”

She added that these pllatforms have a responsibility to provide safe products and look after the mental health of Australia’s youth. “We need to create a strong incentive for compliance and increasing the maximum penalties for online safety breaches to up to $49.5 million brings our penalty framework into line with other laws.”

Exposing ‘Glaring’ Gaps

Graeme Stewart, head of public sector at Check Point Software, said this bold move by Australia highlights the critical need to protect young users—but it also exposes glaring gaps in how platforms safeguard them. “Enforcing age checks at this scale risks exposing sensitive data like ID documents to breaches if not handled with robust encryption and privacy safeguards.

“Working in cybersecurity my entire life, I’ve seen the good, bad, and ugly of all this. As a result, I’ve made the decision not to allow my own daughter to use social media until she’s at least 16. Having those battles with her in the future will be far easier than unpicking the challenges that could arise from unsafe platforms. The risks—ranging from cyberbullying to exploitation—are too great, and frankly, platforms aren’t doing enough to address these threats. If a cybersecurity professional won’t let his own child use it, it’s a clear signal that much more needs to be done.

However, Stewart stressed that restricting access without addressing the rise of unregulated platforms could drive children toward even riskier online spaces. “What’s needed is tough regulation backed by cutting-edge cybersecurity, proactive moderation, and better education for young users.”

To prevent exploitation, Steward says platforms must go beyond lip service and implement rigorous checks and balances, such as advanced encryption for sensitive data, robust age verification systems, and real-time moderation tools.

“Right now, safety measures simply aren’t watertight enough. Social media companies need to adopt cybersecurity-first approaches, proving they can create secure, child-friendly spaces online. Until then, they’ll continue falling short of earning parents’ trust.”

A Collective Responsibility

“Keeping children safe – wherever they are – is a collective responsibility, and the Albanese Government is stepping up to play our role,” concluded Rowland. “I want to thank our state and territory colleagues and everyone who has made a contribution to bring this important Bill to life.”

The Government’s move signals a decisive stance on online safety, creating a “new normal” for age-appropriate social media use. By strengthening regulations and penalties, the Albanese Government aims to curb the risks associated with early exposure to social media while fostering safer digital environments for all Australians.

