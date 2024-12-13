Not Every Gift Comes from Santa Claus: Avoiding Cyber Scams This Holiday Season

The holidays are a time for joy, connection, and giving, but amidst the festive cheer lies a growing cyber threat that’s anything but jolly. As we fill our online shopping carts with gifts for loved ones, scammers are busy crafting their own presents—persuasive, GenAI-generated phishing emails and ads designed to steal your personal information, financial data, and peace of mind.

In the spirit of the season, let’s unwrap the truth about these scams and learn how to keep our celebrations secure.

The Rise of GenAI-Powered Scams

Gone are the days of poorly written phishing emails that could be spotted from a mile away. Today, scammers are leveraging Generative AI tools to create sophisticated, personalized, and seemingly legitimate messages. These scams often mimic trusted brands, popular retailers, or even shipping notifications. Their goal? To exploit the shopping excitement of the season and trick you into sharing sensitive data or clicking malicious links.

Consider this scenario: You receive an email with the subject line, “Exclusive Holiday Deal – 70% Off Your Favorite Brand!” The email looks authentic, complete with a festive logo, seasonal design, and even a “verified” link to what appears to be the brand’s website. Tempting, right? Unfortunately, one click could lead to a phishing site designed to steal your credit card details or infect your device with malware.

Common Holiday Scams to Watch Out For

Rachel Tobac famously says that the best protection is to be “politely paranoid.” However, to avoid being insane and paranoid, it is best to stay vigilant and familiarize yourself with the most common types of scams making the rounds this season:

Fake E-Commerce Sites: These sites offer incredible discounts on popular items, such as jewels or kids’ toys, but are designed to collect your payment information without delivering the goods. Shipping Notification Scams: You might receive a text or email claiming there’s an issue with your delivery, urging you to click a link to “resolve” it. Gift Card Frauds: Be wary of emails or messages claiming you’ve won a gift card, especially if they ask for personal information to claim your prize. Charity Scams: While the holidays inspire generosity, fraudulent charities might exploit your goodwill, diverting donations for needy people to scammers.

How to Stay Safe: Your Holiday Cybersecurity Checklist

However, not everything is doom and gloom. Adopting essential cyber hygiene habits can go a long way toward avoiding these scams. Therefore, before you dive into your holiday shopping spree, take these steps to protect yourself:

Scrutinize Emails and Ads: Look for inconsistencies in logos, URLs, and email addresses. Hover over links to ensure they direct you to a legitimate site. If unsure, manually search for the vendor’s site. Shop on Trusted Platforms: Stick to well-known and trusted retailers and avoid clicking on ads or links in unsolicited emails. Bookmark the sites you trust to shop directly. Enable Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA): Strong, unique passwords are great, but they are just one level of defense. MFA secures your accounts and adds an extra layer of protection even if your password is compromised. Monitor Your Bank Statements: Keep an eye on your financial accounts for unauthorized transactions and report suspicious activity immediately. Educate Your Loved Ones: Share these tips with family members, especially those less familiar with technology and online shopping, to ensure everyone stays safe.

A New Year’s Resolution for Cyber Hygiene

As the year comes to a close, let’s resolve to prioritize cybersecurity in 2025. Here are some simple but effective habits to adopt:

Regularly Update Your Software: Cybercriminals often exploit outdated, insecure software. To minimize vulnerabilities, don’t deactivate the update feature and keep your devices and apps up to date.

Cybercriminals often exploit outdated, insecure software. To minimize vulnerabilities, don’t deactivate the update feature and keep your devices and apps up to date. Strengthen Your Authentication: In addition to MFA, use unique, complex passwords for every account, and consider using a password manager to keep track of them. Enable passkeys wherever possible; they provide more seamless and secure authentication, and password managers support them.

In addition to MFA, use unique, complex passwords for every account, and consider using a password manager to keep track of them. Enable passkeys wherever possible; they provide more seamless and secure authentication, and password managers support them. Be Skeptical of Urgency: Scammers often create a sense of urgency, pushing you into acting without thinking. Nothing is urgent. Always take a moment to verify the legitimacy of any offer or request. Stop. Think. Act.

Turning the Nightmare Before Christmas into a Joyful Celebration

The holidays should be about celebration, not frustration. By staying vigilant and adopting good cybersecurity practices, you can ensure your shopping excitement doesn’t become a nightmare before Christmas.

Let’s make 2025 the year of safe online habits and smarter digital decisions. Because the best gift you can give yourself—and your loved ones—is peace of mind in the digital world.

So, as you prepare for the holiday season, remember: not every gift comes from Santa Claus, and not every email, ad, or offer deserves a click. Stay safe, stay informed, and may your holidays be merry and secure.

Happy Holidays and a Cyber-Safe New Year!

About the Author Anastasios Arampatzis Anastasios Arampatzis is a retired Hellenic Air Force officer with over 20 years of experience managing IT projects and evaluating cybersecurity. He was assigned to various key positions in national, NATO, and EU headquarters and honored by numerous high-ranking officers for his expertise and professionalism during his service - nominated as a certified NATO evaluator for information security. Anastasios’ interests include, among others, cybersecurity policy and governance, ICS and IoT security, encryption, and certificates management. He explores the human side of cybersecurity - the psychology of security, public education, organizational training programs, and the effect of biases (cultural, heuristic, and cognitive) in applying cybersecurity policies and integrating technology into learning. Currently, he is part of the cybersecurity writing team at Bora Design.