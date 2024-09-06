Bitdefender Debuts Security Solution for YouTube Content Creators and Influencers

Bitdefender has unveiled Bitdefender Security for Creators, a service specifically designed for digital content producers, online creative professionals, and social media influencers who are prime targets for account takeovers, fraud, and other cybercrimes.

Initially the new offering protects YouTube accounts with additional platform support such as Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and others to follow.

In the 2024 Consumer Cybersecurity Assessment Report, based on an independent global survey of over 7,000 consumers, nearly a quarter (24.3%) experienced a security incident over the last 12 months, with 44% of those incidents relating to fraud and 42% phishing attempts. In addition, according to Social Blade analytics, there are now over 64 million content creators on YouTube alone.

Attacks on content creators and online influencers have surged alongside the growing accessibility of deepfake technologies, posing a significant threat to their livelihoods. Cybercriminals are drawn to user accounts with established followings and trust, using them to amplify the reach and impact of malicious campaigns.

Ciprian Istrate, senior vice president of operations, Consumer Solutions Group at Bitdefender, says malicious actors target YouTube, online influencers, and other popular platforms to exploit the trust content owners have built, gaining access to millions of followers to expand the reach of their malware and scam campaigns.

“A single breach could erase years of content and established reputation,” said“Bitdefender Security for Creators is the first comprehensive security solution that guards content, online channels, and owner integrity around-the-clock,” he explains.

Bitdefender researchers found that a hijacked account had amassed over 3.8 billion views, while several compromised channels had millions of fans, emphasizing the urgency of the threat.

Malicious actors hack accounts leveraging poor security practices and/or malware delivered via phishing, text messaging, or other means. Once compromised, they move quickly to take full control changing passwords (locking out account owners), modifying content and associated webpages, and re-directing follower attention to unknowingly participate in scams or clicking malicious links to spread malware. Regaining control of a compromised account is challenging; by then, considerable damage may have already occurred.

Bitdefender Security for Creators safeguards content channels and social media accounts from takeovers and supports Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Set-up takes a few moments and connects to both the content channel and the owner. Once activated, Bitdefender continuously monitors for anomalous behaviors on channels and scans owner devices (computers, tablets, mobile) for phishing emails, malicious URLs, files, and malware, sending real-time alerts.

Key Features and Benefits

24/7 YouTube Account Monitoring and Protection : YouTube accounts are monitored for unusual behavior such as mass deletion of videos, alterations to account name, profile changes, channel description modifications, and other indications of account takeover. Alerts are sent to the channel owner when an incident is detected.

YouTube accounts are monitored for unusual behavior such as mass deletion of videos, alterations to account name, profile changes, channel description modifications, and other indications of account takeover. Alerts are sent to the channel owner when an incident is detected. Advanced Hacking Prevention : Content owners are protected from threats such as zero-days, spyware, ransomware, malicious links, infostealer malware, and other threats specifically targeting user login credentials and sensitive data that would give cybercriminals an easy path for account takeover. Protection extends across desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile devices.

Content owners are protected from threats such as zero-days, spyware, ransomware, malicious links, infostealer malware, and other threats specifically targeting user login credentials and sensitive data that would give cybercriminals an easy path for account takeover. Protection extends across desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile devices. Powerful Anti-Phishing Protection: AI-driven anti-phishing technology automatically flags phishing, smishing, and scam attempts based on language context.

AI-driven anti-phishing technology automatically flags phishing, smishing, and scam attempts based on language context. Team Plan Option : This option extends robust security features to your entire team, including video editors, graphic designers, and members with access to your accounts. This helps ensure that everyone involved in the content creation process is fully protected.

: This option extends robust security features to your entire team, including video editors, graphic designers, and members with access to your accounts. This helps ensure that everyone involved in the content creation process is fully protected. Account Recovery Assistance: In the event of an account takeover, a step-by-step guide to quick recovery includes removing the malicious actor and regaining access to the account.

Bitdefender Security for Creators is now available to new and existing customers. For more information or to make a purchase, click here.