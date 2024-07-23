4 Ways BYOI and Social Login Enhance User Experience

We live in an era where customers demand convenience and instant gratification and want to use their smartphones and mobile devices to access their apps and services instantly. At the same time, trust in established brands such as Google or Apple makes customers more comfortable logging in to apps or websites using credentials like AppleID rather than sharing sensitive data directly with unfamiliar businesses. However, this can only be done through an effective authentication mechanism to verify the identity of users and ensure that only authorized people can access sensitive resources or perform specific actions within the application.

Therein lies the rub. Authentication processes often introduce unwelcome friction into the user experience. Having to answer security questions, fill in captchas, enter a one-time passcode (OTP), or remember long passwords that need to be changed regularly makes friction unacceptable for most users. The answer to the user experience equation is BYOI and social login.

Reliable Connections: Building Trust on a New App

Unsurprisingly, businesses are investing fortunes in delivering seamless authentication experiences for their customers. But what exactly does a seamless mobile experience entail?

Bring-Your-Own-Identity (BYOI) is an authentication mechanism that offers a more seamless user experience and is more secure than having a slew of passwords for multiple services. BYOI refers to integrating login with social networking sites (Instagram, Facebook, Google, and LinkedIn). In addition, BYOI can involve using third-party ID providers such as ID.me or LastPass, which may not be social platforms per se, but allow users to create IDs that can be used across various platforms without relying solely on social media logins.

With BYOI, users can sign up for an online service using Facebook’s credentials, for example. BYOI leverages identity providers that already store and manage users’ digital data and are trusted to gain access to other services. Similarly, it employs federated authentication, or the process of using a single authentication mechanism, to gain access to a range of systems or services.

A Win-Win for Everyone?

Businesses benefit from reduced development and management overhead associated with in-app authentication systems and enhanced security by leveraging the robust authentication mechanisms of established identity providers. For customers, friction, and alongside that, annoyance, is reduced.

It seems like a win-win for everyone; however, while social login has many benefits regarding ease of use, entities must prioritize responsible implementation to tackle potential privacy and security concerns. For one, while users enjoy a streamlined experience, they may not be entirely happy about sharing their social media information with third-party applications. It is prudent for businesses to offer an alternative authentication option to keep everybody happy and accommodate users’ preferences.

4 Benefits of BYOI

When done correctly, the benefits of BYOI are myriad.

It facilitates frictionless sign-ups and logins by streamlining the registration process and removing the hassle of password management. This accelerates user onboarding while lowering the risk of password fatigue. It also builds trust among users through its integration with top social login providers, who usually have highly rigorous identity verification processes. Piggybacking off the established identity infrastructure of platforms like Facebook and LinkedIn offers that extra layer of security and validation that gives users confidence in the authentication process. Social sign-in also gives users greater control and choice over their digital identities. By enabling them to use their existing credentials from identity providers they trust, they can maintain a sense of ownership and sovereignty of their identity data. Finally, with BYOI, businesses can offer the hyper-personalized digital experiences that today’s customers want. By collecting users’ data with explicit consent, businesses can responsibly leverage this information to bring tailored services and content to their customers.

Building Choice Into Authentication Strategies

BYOI, despite its apparent benefits, is not for every app, and identity assurance cannot be uniform across all services. Some platforms need elevated levels of identity verification for sensitive transactions or regulatory compliance. In these instances, BYOI platforms must be able to accommodate a range of assurance levels and offer flexible authentication methods tailored to the unique security requirements of each service.

They must also have contingency plans for when popular social media platforms suffer downtime. A fallback authentication method ensures everyone can access their services even when social login functionality is unavailable. Transparency, consent, and privacy protection are crucial for BYOI to work correctly. Entities must communicate clearly and transparently about how they use data and stick to data protection regulations to ensure user trust. Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) platforms excel at this job, ensuring user consent is obtained and respected while protecting personal information through robust privacy measures and regulatory compliance.

Robust CIAM

Undoubtedly, BYOI and social login offer significant advantages for user experience by simplifying the authentication process, reducing friction, and personalizing interactions. It allows users to use familiar credentials, boosting convenience and leveraging existing social media accounts for seamless access. However, it’s crucial to remember that amid these conveniences, ensuring robust security measures and respecting user privacy remain the top priorities.

This is why having a robust CIAM platform can benefit your business. However, select your CIAM solution with care to map your needs and provide a streamlined authentication experience to your workforce and beyond.