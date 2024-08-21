Cyberattack Forces Microchip Technology to Scale Back Amid Global Chip Race

Microchip Technology Inc. announced Tuesday that it had been targeted by a cyberattack, prompting the US chipmaker to shut down some systems and reduce its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, Microchip, a key supplier to the US defense industry, detected unusual activity in its IT systems on 17 August. By 19 August, Microchip confirmed that certain servers and business operations had been compromised.

This breach occurs amid a global race for chip market dominance, driven by national security concerns and efforts to avoid the supply chain disruptions experienced during the pandemic. In a similar incident two months ago, Taiwanese chip parts maker GlobalWafers was also hit by a cyberattack that disrupted its operations.

Microchip responded quickly to the breach by isolating affected systems, shutting down certain operations, and launching an investigation with the help of external cybersecurity experts. As a result, the Chandler, Arizona-based firm stated that the company has been operating at reduced capacity, which has impacted its ability to fulfill orders.

“The Company is working diligently to bring the affected portions of its IT systems back online, restore normal business operations, and mitigate the impact of the incident.” Microchip said. However, it noted that the full scope and impact of the attack are still under investigation.