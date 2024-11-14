Cyware Attains FedRAMP Ready Status

Cyware, a provider of threat intelligence management and cyber fusion solutions, has attained Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Ready status.

With FedRAMP Ready status, Cyware says it is positioned to accelerate the authorization process, facilitate broader implementation of its solutions within federal environments, and strengthen cyber resilience across the federal government.

Cyware believes this achievement marks a significant step toward enhancing secure, real-time threat intelligence exchange across US federal agencies, reinforcing collective cyber defenses for critical infrastructure.

FedRAMP is a government initiative that ensures that cloud services used by federal entities adhere to stringent security standards, supporting secure cloud adoption across the federal landscape.

Achieving FedRAMP Ready status certifies that Cyware has passed third-party assessments and met additional rigorous requirements set by the Joint Authorization Board (JAB), which evaluates security for federal cloud services.

Cyware’s cyber fusion solutions and threat-driven automation are engineered to streamline the flow of actionable cyber threat intelligence (CTI), enabling federal agencies to identify, comprehend, and mitigate cyber threats promptly.

By using Cyware’s Cyber Fusion Center (CFC), agencies can bypass longstanding intelligence-sharing barriers, enhancing operational efficiency and timely response to emerging threats.

Anuj Goel, CEO and Co-founder of Cyware, says until threat intelligence is automated and operationalized across US government departments and agencies, its crucial role in improving cyber defenses is hampered by delays and the sheer volume of potential threats that target these entities daily.

“Our FedRAMP Ready status, alongside our partnerships with prominent threat-sharing networks and federal technology providers, underscores our commitment to collective defense and the security of essential infrastructure,” Goel adds.

