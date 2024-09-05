Double Trouble: DOJ Exposes Russian AI-Powered Disinformation

The US Department of Justice has disrupted a covert Russian government-sponsored influence operation targeting audiences within its borders and other nations.

The operation, dubbed “Doppelganger,” involved using influencers, AI-generated content, and paid social media advertisements to spread disinformation aimed at undermining international support for Ukraine and influencing the 2024 US Presidential Election.

Authorities revealed the seizure of 32 internet domains used by Russian entities, including Social Design Agency (SDA), Structura National Technology (Structura), and ANO Dialog.

These companies, directed by Sergei Kiriyenko, a key figure in President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, employed tactics like cybersquatting to impersonate legitimate news outlets and push Russian propaganda. Their goal is to sway public opinion in favor of pro-Russian policies and disrupt the democratic process.

Attorney General Merrick Garland condemned the operation, stating, “The Justice Department will be aggressive in countering and disrupting attempts by the Russian government or any other malign actor to interfere in our elections and undermine our democracy.”

The US Treasury Department also announced sanctions against 10 individuals and two entities linked to these efforts, highlighting the coordinated response to Russia’s malign influence. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco emphasized the importance of free elections: “Our republic depends on elections that are free from foreign interference, and we will not rest in our efforts to expose foreign malign influence operations and protect our democracy, without fear or favor.”

“Today’s announcement exposes the scope of the Russian government’s influence operations and their reliance on cutting-edge AI to sow disinformation,” added FBI Director Christopher Wray. “Companies operating at the direction of the Russian government created websites to trick Americans into unwittingly consuming Russian propaganda.”

Wray said by seizing these websites, the Bureau is exposing these entities for what they are, Russian attempts to interfere in the elections and influence society. “The FBI will continue to work with our partners to expose and shut down these covert influence campaigns.”

As the US government continues its efforts to protect democratic institutions, Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen warned: “To Russia, and any other government seeking to stoke discord in our society: know that we will spare no effort and use every available tool to disrupt and expose this malign activity and defend our democratic institutions.”

The investigation, led by the FBI Philadelphia Field Office, highlights the Justice Department’s commitment to defending against foreign malign influence.