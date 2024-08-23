FIDO Alliance Releases Authenticate 2024 Agenda

The FIDO Alliance has announced its agenda today for Authenticate 2024, the only industry conference dedicated to all aspects of user authentication. The event will be held from 14 to 16 October 2024 at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, Calif., with virtual participation options also available.

Now in its fifth year, Authenticate has become a ‘must-attend’ cybersecurity event. This year’s edition features over 100 sessions and 125 speakers from around the world, providing the latest innovations, expertise, and critical conversations for the digital identity industry, with a focus on passwordless authentication with passkeys.

Authenticate is ideal for CISOs, security strategists, enterprise architects, UX leads, and product and business leaders in any phase of their passwordless journey to get immersed in actionable authentication and identity security content.

Topics covered include FIDO technology fundamentals, business outcomes, implementation best practices across use cases, UX considerations, and real-world case studies – all in a resort setting ideal for collaboration, networking, and building community.

2024 keynotes will be delivered by speakers with extensive experience bringing passwordless solutions to workforces and consumers alike from organizations such as Amazon, FIDO Alliance, Google, Microsoft, Sony, Visa and Yubico.

The conference features content on four stages broken into 11 content tracks to suit attendees’ knowledge base, interests, and phase of implementation, along with an interactive expo hall to discover solutions providers and networking events to connect with peers and subject matter experts.

The 11 tracks for Authenticate 2024 are:

Business Case and ROI for Passkeys

Technical Fundamentals and Features of Passkeys

UX Fundamentals of Passkeys

IAM Fundamentals

Identity Verification Fundamentals

Passkeys for Consumers

Passkeys in the Enterprise

Passkeys for Government Use Cases and Policy Making

Passkeys for Payments

Complementary Technologies and Standards

The Passwordless Vision and the Future of Passkeys

To view the full session guide and to register, click here.