FlightAware Notifies Users of Data Security Incident

FlightAware, a provider of real-time flight tracking information, has informed users of a data security incident that may have exposed personal information. The company is taking precautionary measures by requiring all potentially impacted users to reset their passwords.

The incident, discovered on 25 July 2024, was caused by a configuration error that may have inadvertently exposed sensitive information stored in users’ FlightAware accounts. This information includes user IDs, passwords, email addresses, and other personal details such as full names, billing and shipping addresses, IP addresses, social media accounts, telephone numbers, year of birth, the last four digits of credit card numbers, and account activity.

“We deeply regret that this incident occurred,” said Matt Davis, President and General Manager of FlightAware, in a statement. “Once we identified the issue, we immediately corrected the configuration error and took steps to protect our users.”

FlightAware is urging users to reset their passwords upon their next login or by using the provided link. The company has reassured customers that the notification was not delayed by any law enforcement investigation.

For further assistance, FlightAware encourages users to contact their Customer Support Center at privacy@flightaware.com or by mail at their Houston office.

This incident highlights the importance of maintaining strong security practices in safeguarding personal information in the digital age.