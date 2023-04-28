Google Bans And Deletes 173K Bad Developers Accounts In 2022

According to an update released yesterday, Google is making it more difficult for unscrupulous developers to publish their software on its Play Store while also deleting a significant number of bad accounts.

The tech leader claimed that in 2022, it deleted 173,000 malicious accounts and raised the bar for aspiring programmers by introducing phone, email, and “other identity verification methods.”

The number of accounts being used to publish applications that violate the company’s policies was reduced. According to Google, it stopped 1.43 million of these apps from being released on the Play Store.

Google calculated it stopped $2 billion worth of “fraudulent and abusive” transactions overall. In a blog post, it was claimed that We kept working with SDK providers to restrict sensitive data access and sharing, improving the privacy posture for more than one million apps on Google Play.

Google claimed that over the past three years, it has also stopped about 500,000 submitted apps from improperly accessing sensitive permissions thanks to tougher Android platform security and standards, developer engagement, and education.

In reality, Google’s efforts to keep the Android ecosystem secure for users seem to place an increasing emphasis on developer outreach.

To that goal, Google introduced the App Security Improvements program last year, claiming that it assisted developers in addressing 500,000 security flaws affecting 300,000 apps with over 250 billion installs.

A helpline experiment was also introduced in 2022 to assist developers with policy questions, and a new Google Play Developer Community, which is currently under the pilot, is meant to give developers a forum to discuss policy difficulties and share best practices.

The tech giant continued, “We also developed the Google Play SDK Index to help developers evaluate an SDK’s trustworthiness and safety and decide whether an SDK is appropriate for their business and their users.

To strengthen the security of apps and SDKs, limit the sharing of user data, and improve communication with app developers, we will keep working closely with SDK providers.

But despite Google’s best efforts, malicious apps continue to appear on the Play Store with alarming regularity. Most recently, McAfee found that numerous Minecraft games had the malicious HiddenAds Trojan program.

Reasons Google Play Store May Ban An Android App

Remove anything that could cause Google Play to reject your Android app:

Pornography

Avoid pornography in your app. Your application should not include pornographic URLs. Google Play prohibits apps from using pornography to attract consumers. Android apps cannot contain pornography. If your software contains child pornography, Google will ban your developer account from the Play Store. If the authorities report your account, your app developer career will be over. Therefore, keep your app pornography-free to protect users.

Your app should never promote violence.

Google Play has rigorous content standards for apps. Avoid violence and bullying in your application. Graphics, content, and features should not promote violence in the app. Your app should not incite violence. Using a moderator to prevent app violence is easy. An app moderator will automatically eliminate violent content.

Your app shouldn’t impersonate something it doesn’t support.

Google Play prohibits impersonation. Never imitate another app or something it doesn’t describe. Do not lie to get users to use your app. False information will get your app banned from Google Play.

Avoid personal data in Android apps.

Make sure your Android app doesn’t reveal personal information. Google Play prohibits phone numbers, email addresses, and financial information. Personal information is restricted to prevent illicit conduct by users. Thus, create an app without revealing identity. If you want to publish your Android app quickly on the Play Store, don’t include personal information. However, Google can use your personal information from your Google developer account to process play store transactions. This is about your Google developer account, not your app.

Avoid copyright violation.

If you want to publish an app on Google Play, it must be unique and not breach copyrights. Google Play store protects the copyrights of other apps and businesses from infringement. If your software uses copyrighted content, visuals, or functionality, it will be banned from the Play Store.

Your app should not violate Play Store policies.

Google Play, the premier Android app store, guarantees that apps run quickly and as requested. If the published app violates Play Store policies, it will be removed immediately. The unauthorized collection of passwords, financial and personal data from Play Store users is illegal. Describe your program in the Android play store and make sure it only does what it says. Never use your Play Store app for illicit activities.

Malware-free Android app

Android apps must be malware-free. Apps can contain viruses, malware, and trojan horses. Such programs can damage consumer devices. A Play Store-published Android app cannot contain dangerous code. The Play Store checks for malware and viruses before publishing an app. This will prevent Play Store approval. It can potentially prohibit your Google developer account, which completed the application review request.

App and play store age restrictions

Google Play Store developer account creation has age limits. Android developer accounts require 18-year-olds. Minors need parental consent before using the Google play store.

App updates must meet Google Play store criteria.

App upgrades must follow Google Play Store standards. Google Play-supported libraries and content must be included in app updates. App upgrades should fix bugs and fix security issues.

Android app pricing, taxes, and payments

Android app descriptions must include payment details for paid apps. You must supply payment, pricing, and tax information when releasing the Android app in the play store. Before publishing a paid app, this information is provided. By giving this information, you agree to Google Play Store payment and pricing rules. Google alerts users of Android app price, text, and payment changes.

Conclusion

2022 Google Play Store banned 173,000 developer accounts. The company wants to stop bad Android apps from spreading malware and fraud. The company’s annual malicious app report revealed the facts. Google claims it blocked 1.5 million store policy-violating applications. Our ongoing investments in machine learning technologies and application review procedures, together with new and improved security features and policy upgrades, Google’s security team noted. Google Play Commerce blocked over US$2 million, or R$ 9.9 million, in “fraudulent and abusive” transactions. The business increased Play Store developer criteria to avoid future issues.

Verify your identity via phone and email. SDKs improve the “privacy posture” of apps in the official Android market. Google blocked 1.5 million harmful apps. Google said that we must collaborate with developers to give them the tools, knowledge, and assistance to build secure, trustworthy apps that respect user data security and privacy. Big tech says the platform’s security and standards have blocked half a million sensitive permission-requesting apps over the previous three years. Android 14 beta must also eliminate this request misuse.