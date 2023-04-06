Google Wants Android Apps To Have More Control Of Data Policy

Google strives to increase the security of Play Store apps and make users more aware of how Android apps use their data. Google is adopting a new policy for Android apps developer to give users and developers more control and clarity over the data that users share with apps. This guideline requires developers to allow users to cancel their accounts and data online and within the Android apps.

Google enhances user experience by making it more straightforward for consumers to request data deletion. Users’ understanding of their data controls and confidence in Google Play and its apps will rise. Developers can currently the only state in the Data safety section of the Play Store that “You can request that data be removed.”

In the future, apps that allow users to create accounts (from within the app) “must likewise allow users to request the deletion of their account.” Both inside the app and outside, such as on the web, this deletion option must be “readily discoverable.” A “user can request account and data deletion without needing to reinstall an app,” according to the last criteria.

Google Requires That Android Apps Provide Account And Data Deletion

Developers can state in the Data safety section of the Play Store that “You can request that data be removed.” However, under the new regulation, any Play Store apps that prompt users to sign up for an account (from within the app) “must also allow users to request for their account to be canceled.”

“For apps that support app account creation, developers will soon need to give an option to begin account and data deletion from within the app and online,” says Bethel Otuteye, Senior Director of Product Management for Android Apps Safety.

The new policy mandates that whenever a user asks an app to cancel their account, the app must remove all the data connected to that account. Users can delete only specific data, such as activity history, photographs, or videos, without deleting their entire account.

The new regulations will significantly impact users of Google Play because they can now ask apps to remove their account information and related data. Even after a user uninstalls the application, the delete option will always be accessible.

Google has also asked that developers offer web-link resources so that consumers can request the erasure of their data and accounts. The business claimed in a blog post that developers must notify users when any data is erased.

Accounts cannot be temporarily frozen or deactivated to meet developers' demands for data deletion. Developers must remove user data without justifiable grounds, such as security or regulatory obligations. Developers must also be transparent about how they save user data.

In terms of the new account data policy’s deployment, Google will do so at the beginning of 2024. Before then, the creators must respond by December 7 to further Data deletion questions on their app’s Data Safety form. Via Pay Console, developers can seek an extension. Non-compliant apps, on the other hand, might be taken down from Google Play after May 31st, 2024. The new rules will be reflected in the app’s Google Play store listing beginning in 2024. This applies to the new Data deletion area and the updated Data deletion badge in the Data safety section.

Incidentally, Google’s new rule is modeled after one issued by Apple last year. Apple started mandating app developers to include choices for consumers to deactivate their accounts from within apps in June 2022.

Conclusion

