Horizon3.ai Debuts NodeZero Kubernetes Pentesting to Strengthen Critical Infrastructure Defense

Horizon3.ai, a provider of autonomous security solutions, has debuted NodeZero Kubernetes Pentesting, a feature designed to empower entities with advanced offensive security capabilities within Kubernetes environments.

Available to all NodeZero users, this tool helps security teams simulate real-world attacks within Kubernetes clusters, identifying vulnerabilities from a malefactor’s perspective and helping safeguard critical infrastructure.

With Kubernetes serving as a cornerstone for scalable, containerized applications, its adoption across platforms like AWS Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), and Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) has introduced new security challenges.

NodeZero Kubernetes Pentesting addresses these risks through real-time runtime security testing, uncovering potential attack paths, or “blast radii,” where vulnerabilities in Kubernetes could be exploited alongside weaknesses in broader cloud or on-premises infrastructures.

“Given Kubernetes’ role as foundational infrastructure, it requires robust protection akin to core systems,” said Snehal Antani, CEO and Co-Founder of Horizon3.ai. “NodeZero Kubernetes Pentesting exposes how attackers can exploit specific vulnerabilities in real-time, arming organizations to anticipate threats and bolster defenses against sophisticated adversaries.”

Differentiating itself with real-time, offensive-based assessments, NodeZero Kubernetes Pentesting goes beyond traditional compliance checks. Instead, it highlights critical runtime vulnerabilities such as container escapes and role-based access control (RBAC) misconfigurations—weak points often overlooked by conventional tools but exploitable by attackers to gain lateral movement and escalate privileges.

The launch highlights a growing trend in cybersecurity toward adversarial testing. While compliance-oriented assessments tend to miss security gaps that attackers could exploit, NodeZero’s approach mirrors real attacker techniques, tactics, and procedures (TTPs). This enables security teams to identify and address the most critical vulnerabilities, proactively defending against potential breaches.

Compatible with any Kubernetes distribution, including EKS, GKE, and AKS, NodeZero Kubernetes Pentesting provides comprehensive protection across both cloud-based and on-premises clusters. This release underscores Horizon3.ai’s commitment to proactive cybersecurity solutions, equipping firms to navigate the complexities of Kubernetes security at scale.

