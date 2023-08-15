How to backup Microsoft 365 using third-party backup tools

The best practices and tips for implementing third-party backup tools, including choosing a reliable tool, determining what to back up and setting up a backup schedule.

As more and more organizations rely on cloud-based solutions like Microsoft 365, data protection has become a crucial concern. While Microsoft 365 provides built-in data protection features, such as retention policies and version history, they may not be sufficient for all scenarios. Third-party backup tools can provide an added layer of protection and peace of mind. In this article, we’ll explore the best practices and tips for backing up Microsoft 365 using third-party backup tools.

Explanation of the practice or tip: Backing up Microsoft 365 using third-party backup tools involves creating a copy of all your data and storing it in a separate location. This ensures that if any data is lost or accidentally deleted, it can be quickly and easily restored.

Why it’s important: While Microsoft 365 offers some level of protection, it’s important to remember that they only guarantee uptime and availability, not data protection. If data is lost or deleted due to user error, hacking, or software glitches, it may not be recoverable without a backup. Third-party backup tools offer an added layer of protection that can give you peace of mind and minimize the risk of data loss

How to implement it:

Here are some best practices and tips for implementing third-party backup tools for Microsoft 365:

Choose a reliable backup tool: Look for a backup tool that has a good reputation, offers strong customer support, and has the features you need. Some popular options include NAKIVO, Acronis, Datto, and Veeam.

Determine what to back up: Decide which Microsoft 365 components you want to back up, such as email, files, calendars, and contacts. Make sure you understand the retention policies and version history of each component, as this will impact your backup strategy.

Set up your backup schedule: Decide how often you want to back up your data, and set up a schedule accordingly. Consider factors like the volume of data, the frequency of changes, and your organization’s needs.

Store your backups in a secure location: Make sure your backup data is stored in a secure location that is separate from your primary data. This could be on-premises or in the cloud. Be sure to encrypt your backup data to protect it from unauthorized access.

Test your backups regularly: Don’t wait until disaster strikes to test your backups. Regularly test your backup data to make sure it is complete and can be easily restored if necessary.

By following these best practices and tips, you can ensure that your Microsoft 365 data is protected and easily recoverable in case of data loss. Remember, a little extra effort now can save you a lot of headache and stress in the future.