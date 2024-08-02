Infosec Institute Partners with Career.io to Help Students Launch Cybersecurity Careers

Infosec Institute, a cybersecurity education provider, is parterning with Career.io, a provider of professional career-development products and services.

This collaboration aims to offer comprehensive career services to students enrolled in Infosec’s Immersive Boot Camps, equipping them with the skills and support needed to transition into entry-level cybersecurity roles successfully.

Students enrolling in the Cybersecurity Foundations Immersive Boot Camp will receive 30-day access to premium career services from Career.io, including AI-assisted resume and cover letter tools, a salary analyzer, and a job tracker. They will also benefit from a professional resume rewrite, LinkedIn makeover, and expert interview preparation through career.io‘s sister company, TopResume.

Bret Fund, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Infosec says his organization’s mission is to empower the next generation of cybersecurity professionals, and this partnership with Career.io will set students up for career success.

“With more than 469,000 cybersecurity job openings last year, we must encourage and support new professionals to enter the field. Our Immersive Boot Camps are designed for individuals with limited or no technical experience to build the portfolio and skills that will launch their new cyber career in around six months.”

The demand for cybersecurity professionals is growing, and employers are increasingly hiring individuals without technical backgrounds. According to ISC2, four out of ten new cybersecurity employees come from non-IT backgrounds, and over half of hiring managers have adjusted their hiring practices to attract candidates with no prior cybersecurity experience.

“At Career.io, we are committed to empowering individuals to thrive in their career journeys, whether they are embarking on their first professional role post-college or navigating a career transition later in life,” added Todd Goldstein, Executive Vice President, Global Partnerships, Career.io. “We’re excited to partner with Infosec and give students the career support to facilitate their successful entry into the cybersecurity field.”

Individuals who enroll in immersive training through 31 August 2024 may be eligible for a $2,500 scholarship to cover a portion of the training tuition. In addition, six-month, 12-month, and 36-month financing options are available through Affirm.

The Cybersecurity Foundations Immersive Boot Camp offers:

Live, virtual classes designed to fit around busy work schedules

30 days of premium access to Career.io features and tools

Hands-on cyber labs and simulations

Real-time instructor support and materials to transform skills

500+ hours of comprehensive cybersecurity curriculum

CompTIA Security+ exam voucher

Knowledge Retention Assurance, including six months of access to training materials post-program

Learn more about Infosec’s Cybersecurity Foundations Immersive Boot Camp here.