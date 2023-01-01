Biometric Authentication & Cybersecurity

Overview

The journey towards a secure digital environment brings us to “Biometric Authentication” – a cybersecurity process that adds robust security by verifying user identities through their unique biological traits. This presentation will guide the audience through the varied forms of biometric authentication – including facial, fingerprint, voice and many more – presenting a more in-depth understanding of unimodal and multimodal biometrics.

Key Learning Outcomes

By participating in this presentation, you can expect:

To understand the intricate levels of Biometric Authentication and how they make the digital space more secure.

To distinguish between various authentication methods including facial, fingerprint, voice, and unusual ones such as gait and vein recognition.

To grasp the differences and benefits of using Unimodal and Multimodal Biometric Authentication.

To explore how a combination of physical and behavioural authentication enhances security and its implementation in real-world scenarios.

To understand the potential risks associated with Biometric Authentication, including bias, privacy concerns, and failure to recognize.

To compare the strengths and weaknesses of biometric authentication against traditional password-based security.

To debunk common myths associated with Biometric Authentication, increasing awareness about the process and its implications.

To learn about practical use cases of Biometric Authentication in healthcare, travel, and law enforcement.

Conclusion

This presentation offers a comprehensive understanding of Biometric Authentication, aiming to establish that this advanced security measure, despite certain risks, is a critical tool for mitigating cyber threats. It demonstrates that an individual’s unique attributes can be a formidable linchpin in ensuring the secure usage and storage of sensitive information.

Call to Action

