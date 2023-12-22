IoT Security Series – Chapter 7

Overview

This information-loaded presentation, “Radio Hacking in IoT Security: Vulnerabilities, Exploitation, and Mitigation,” delves into the core intricacies of radio hacking in IoT security. It unveils how hackers exploit vulnerabilities in wireless communication protocols including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, RFID, and LoRaWAN, thus jeopardizing IoT device integrity and data. In addition, it discusses how these loopholes could potentially lead to significant security breaches and privacy infringements within IoT ecosystems.

Key Learning Outcomes

Attendees will grasp the following core concepts:

Understanding of radio hacking and how it compromises IoT security.

Knowledge of wireless protocol testing for IoT ecosystems, requiring specialized tools and methodologies.

Insight into how Wi-Fi, a widely used technology in IoT devices, can be exploited by hackers.

Awareness of vulnerabilities in Bluetooth and RFID protocols and their potential security risks.

Methods to mitigate radio hacking risks in IoT security.

Conclusion

The presentation underscores the urgency to acknowledge and address the significant vulnerabilities that radio hacking poses to IoT security. It consistently reinforces the indispensable role robust security measures and strategies play in safeguarding against unauthorized access, preserving data privacy, and maintaining IoT device integrity.

Call to Action

