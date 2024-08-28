MFP security: How Can Resellers Ensure Customers Have The Proper Protection?

Decades ago, office printers had one job: to present documents or images in a paper format. However, with technology evolving rapidly, the role of the office printer has changed drastically. Now, printers are multifunctional, allowing workers to copy, scan, send, or save various documents from anywhere with the help of the cloud. It’s even safe to say printers are now more similar to computers, with associated storage, servers in the cloud, and wireless network connections. While this offers several advantages, there are also downsides.

The last few years have seen many constantly evolving cyber threats, leaving businesses with no room for complacency regarding security. That is why print resellers – as trusted partners to their customers – must continue to innovate and ensure the devices they offer have the highest level of protection.

Risks of MFP usage

As with any connected device, multifunction printers (MFPs) are a potential target for cyber-attacks or in-person data snatches. Even trivial issues like failing to change default passwords or update firmware regularly can compromise MFPs. To combat this, resellers must take action and deliver peace of mind to their customers, especially given the increasingly sophisticated and diverse nature of cyber threats. But how?

Security is no longer a ‘useful’ option; it’s a must

Taking a proactive approach when addressing vulnerabilities should always be a priority. This means ensuring that devices have robust security measures integrated into the design phase. This forward-thinking allows organizations to stay ahead of the latest threats. But what does this look like?

As a bare minimum, MFPs, for example, should have features such as Hard Disk Drive (HDD) encryption with data overwrite, firmware validation, and USB port lockdown to prevent data loss, malware, and unauthorized network access through the device.

Encrypting data in devices is also key, as it protects data during transmission and storage and ensures that unwanted parties cannot access confidential documents. However, once a document is printed, it is no longer encrypted, so additional user authentication and verification are required. These protocols help control access to printing functions and ensure that only authorized users can access the device.

The focus shouldn’t just be on hardware. The proper endpoint security solutions can also help prevent breaches by detecting more than just malware. By utilizing machine learning and AI, the right endpoint solution can identify and flag suspicious behaviors before they significantly impact them. Furthermore, if a breach does happen, it can give security analysts greater insight into an attack and allow them to adapt processes to prevent similar incursions from happening in the future.

Operating at the highest of standards

Aside from the attributes outlined above, resellers must focus heavily on how they can go above and beyond for customers and provide them with peace of mind that their devices are secure in the long term. Device testing is one way to do this.

Let’s take Keypoint Intelligence and Accenture Security, for example. This testing involves putting printing devices through a stringent examination process to demonstrate the effectiveness of their security features.

There is no time like the present for businesses to get their houses in order regarding MFP security. Resellers who prioritize innovation, constant evolution, and delivering comprehensive managed services will be best placed to succeed.