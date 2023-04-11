Military Intel Leak Investigated By US Officials

Top US officials are investigating a military intel leak. This extraordinary level of detail in the files revealed how the United States spies on both allies and enemies. This has left U.S. officials and their foreign allies stunned and occasionally enraged as they tried to figure out how dozens of classified intelligence documents ended up on the internet on Saturday.

The highly classified documents, which appear to have originated at least partly from the Pentagon, provide tactical details regarding the conflict in Ukraine, including the nation’s military prowess. According to a defense official, many of the documents appear to have been prepared over the winter for Gen. Mark A. Milley (key military officers, including the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff).

Though they were also accessible to other U.S. personnel and contract workers who had the necessary security clearances. Additional documents contain assessments from American intelligence organizations regarding Russia and several other nations based on data gathered from secret sources.

A series of in-depth briefings and summaries provide an original look at the inner workings of American espionage. The eavesdropping reveals that a Russian mercenary outfit attempted to obtain weapons from a NATO ally to use against Ukraine.

Where the CIA has hired human agents privy to closed-door conversations of world leaders and what kinds of satellite imagery the United States uses to track Russian forces, including an advanced technology that appears rarely. If ever, to have been publicly identified, among other secrets, appear to be revealed.

On February 28 and March 2, images of at least several dozen pages of highly confidential documents that appeared to have been printed before being folded into a package were posted on Discord, a chat network favored by gamers. A user uploaded the materials to a server called “Wow Mao.”

Several people were left wondering how they had gone unreported for so long, and officials in numerous nations stated that they were attempting to analyze the harm from the disclosures. Many documents appear to be thorough combat evaluations of Ukraine that senior Pentagon officers received over the winter.

In response to the allegations, senior Pentagon leadership curtailed the flow of intelligence on Friday, according to two American officials. One person called the crackdown “unusually harsh” and claimed it showed the Pentagon leadership was panicked.

The slides are images of paper documents verified by defense professionals and determined to be reliable. According to the Joint Staff’s intelligence arm (J2), some are organized into a briefing packet, while others have markers indicating how the material was gathered. They include “SI-G,” which means data obtained through signals intelligence techniques like wiretaps. While some documents were purportedly changed before being uploaded on Telegram to exaggerate Ukrainian casualties and understate Russian ones, the majority, according to reports, have not. But, the military intel leaks could cause rifts between the US and its allies at a crucial juncture in the battle in Ukraine, although the information also demonstrates the pitiful state of Russia’s military. It has been revealed, for instance, how many special forces personnel from ally nations like France and the UK are instructing Ukrainian troops.