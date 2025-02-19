Mustang Panda APT Exploits Windows Utilities to Slip Through Security Nets

Researchers from Trend Micro’s Threat Hunting team have uncovered a new technique employed by the advanced persistent threat (APT) group dubbed Mustang Panda or Earth Preta.

The cyberespionage group has been abusing the Microsoft Application Virtualization Injector (MAVInject.exe) to stealthily inject malicious payloads into waitfor.exe when it detects an ESET antivirus application running. This discovery is a sign of the group’s evolving tactics to bypass security defenses and maintain a foothold in compromised systems.

Sophisticated Evasion Tactics

Earth Preta’s latest campaign uses Setup Factory, an installer builder, to drop and execute malicious payloads while evading detection. The attack chain starts with the execution of IRSetup.exe, which drops multiple files into the ProgramData/session directory. These files are a mix of legitimate executables and harmful components fashioned to fool security software.

A decoy PDF, crafted to appear as an official document, is also deployed to distract victims. In one case, the fake document targeted Thailand-based users, requesting cooperation in creating a whitelist of phone numbers for an anti-crime platform purportedly supported by government agencies.

Leveraging Legitimate Applications

A key component of the attack involves sideloading a modified variant of the TONESHELL backdoor through OriginLegacyCLI.exe, a legitimate application from Electronic Arts (EA). The malware, embedded within EACore.dll, is designed to establish persistence and exfiltrate data while limiting detection.

Once executed, the malware scans for ESET antivirus processes (ekrn.exe or egui.exe). If found, MAVInject.exe is triggered to inject the payload into waitfor.exe, effectively bypassing security measures. If ESET is not detected, the malware uses alternative techniques such as WriteProcessMemory and CreateRemoteThreadEx APIs for code injection.

Command-and-Control Communications

This scourge communicates with a command-and-control (C&C) server at www[.]militarytc[.]com:443. It uses encryption to transmit data, including a randomly generated identifier and the infected machine’s computer name. This protocol is consistent with previous Earth Preta variants, albeit with slight modifications, such as a revised handshake mechanism and updated command codes.

Key capabilities of the malware include:

Reverse shell functionality

File deletion

File movement

For persistence, the malware stores the generated victim ID in the current_directory\CompressShaders folder, a technique not seen before in Earth Preta campaigns.

Attribution and Regional Targeting

Trend Micro’s analysis attributes this attack to Earth Preta or Mustang Panda with medium confidence. The group has a checkered past when it comes to targeting government entities, specifically in the Asia-Pacific region. A previous campaign used a variant of DOPLUGS malware to target Taiwan, Vietnam, and Malaysia, among others.

The APT’s reliance on spear-phishing emails and deceptive PDFs is well established, and the shared infrastructure and encryption methods also support the attribution to this APT group.

About the Author Kirsten Doyle Information Security Buzz News Editor Kirsten Doyle has been in the technology journalism and editing space for nearly 24 years, during which time she has developed a great love for all aspects of technology, as well as words themselves. Her experience spans B2B tech, with a lot of focus on cybersecurity, cloud, enterprise, digital transformation, and data centre. Her specialties are in news, thought leadership, features, white papers, and PR writing, and she is an experienced editor for both print and online publications. Kirsten Doyle has been in the technology journalism and editing space for nearly 24 years, during which time she has developed a great love for all aspects of technology, as well as words themselves. Her experience spans B2B tech, with a lot of focus on cybersecurity, cloud, enterprise, digital transformation, and data centre. Her specialties are in news, thought leadership, features, white papers, and PR writing, and she is an experienced editor for both print and online publications.