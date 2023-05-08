NextGen Healthcare Hit By Data Breach, Over 1M+ Details Exposed

Hackers broke into the computers of NextGen Healthcare, an American provider of electronic health record software, and stole the personal information of over a million patients. NextGen Healthcare reported that hackers accessed the personal information of 1.05 million patients, including about 4,000 Maine residents.

In a notification filed with the office of the attorney general of Maine. NextGen Healthcare claimed in a statement it issued to patients that their personal information, including names, birthdays, residences, and Social Security numbers, had been compromised by hackers.

NEW: U.S. provider of electronic health record software NextGen Healthcare reveals data breach.



Importantly, the company added, their investigation turned up no signs of unauthorized access to, or alteration of, any of your health or medical records or data. It is still unknown what data was exfiltrated, and a spokeswoman for NextGen Healthcare, Tami Andrade, did not immediately respond to TechCrunch’s inquiry as to whether the company had the resources, such as logs, to uncover such information.

According to a report filed with the Attorney General of Maine, NextGen Healthcare discovered that hackers had accessed its networks from March 29 through April 14, 2023 after receiving a warning about suspicious activity on March 30. According to the warning, the hackers broke into the cloud-based EHR and practice management package NextGen Office using client credentials that appear to have been acquired from other sources or incidents unrelated to NextGen. These other sources or incidents are not related to NextGen.

According to sources, the ALPHV ransomware group, also known as BlackCat, attacked NextGen with ransomware in January of this year. Examples of the stolen data, which includes employee names, addresses, phone numbers, and passport scans, in a listing on ALPHV’s dark web leak site.

As the number of patients affected by the recent ransomware attack on Fortra’s GoAnywhere file-transfer platform increases, news of the current breach at NextGen has emerged. Last week, Florida-based IT business NationBenefits revealed that the cyberattack compromised the personal information of more than 3 million members, while the virtual therapy provider Brightline said that the personal information of more than 960,000 of its pediatric mental health patients was compromised.

