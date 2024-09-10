Payment Gateway Breach Exposes 1.7 Million Customers

A significant data breach at the payment gateway provider SLIM CD has exposed over 1.7 million customers to the risk of identity theft and financial fraud.

The breach, which took place between August 2023 and June 2024, compromised sensitive personal and credit card information.

Based in Coral Springs, Florida, SLIM CD confirmed that unauthorized individuals infiltrated their network, potentially accessing data such as names, addresses, credit card numbers, and expiration dates.

In a “Data Event” notice, the company did not reveal the specific method used in the attack, but experts speculate that phishing, malware, or social engineering tactics could have been involved.

The notification said credit card information was only accessed between 14 and 15 June. “Upon learning of the activity, Slim CD launched an investigation to determine the full nature and scope of the activity. Slim CD engaged, through counsel, a third-party specialist to investigate the incident,” the notice read.

This breach has raised significant concerns about data security and the potential misuse of the stolen information by malicious actors. Affected customers are advised to closely monitor their accounts for any anomalous activity, like unauthorized transactions or changes to personal information.

SLIM CD has urged customers to take protective measures, although it said there is currently no evidence that the breached information has been used to commit identity theft or fraud.

However, those potentially impacted have been advised to avail themselves of a free credit check and place an initial or extended “fraud alert” on their credit file.

The statement said: “An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer’s credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer’s credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer’s identity before extending new credit.

About the Author ISB Staff Reporter