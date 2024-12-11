Phishers Nabbed in International Sting

In a major international crackdown, Belgian and Dutch authorities, supported by Europol and Eurojust, have dismantled a phone phishing gang responsible for large-scale financial fraud across Europe. The operation resulted in eight arrests and significant seizures.

Action Day Results

Law enforcement executed 17 coordinated searches across Belgium and the Netherlands, culminating in:

Eight suspects were arrested (four in Belgium, four in the Netherlands)

Seizure of electronic devices, luxury watches, and jewelry

Confiscation of large sums of cash and a firearm

The Criminal Scheme

The gang, based mainly in the Netherlands, conducted widespread phishing campaigns to steal financial data from victims in at least 10 European countries. Posing as police or bank employees, they targeted older individuals both online and in person.

After draining victims’ accounts, the stolen funds were used for extravagant purchases, including designer clothing, luxury watches, and jewelry, and were flaunted at high-end parties.

Authorities estimate the economic damage to total several million euros.

A Coordinated Effort

Belgium initiated investigations in 2022, with Europol providing analytical and financial expertise. The Netherlands launched a parallel investigation in 2023 upon identifying Dutch citizens as key suspects. A joint operational task force was established to coordinate efforts and dismantle the organized crime group.

Europol facilitated the exchange of intelligence between member states and supported on-the-ground operations, while Eurojust organized eight coordination meetings to streamline judicial cooperation.

Warnings to the Public

In light of the case, Belgian and Dutch authorities have issued guidelines to protect citizens from phishing scams:

Be wary of urgent messages from banks requesting account updates.

Avoid clicking on links claiming phone accounts are locked.

Exercise caution when making payments on second-hand sites.

Always verify URLs begin with “https://.”

For those who may have clicked on malicious links:

Use updated antivirus software on all devices.

Regularly update security settings and operating systems.

Employ unique passwords for all online accounts.

