Proficio Unveils ProBAS Breach and Attack Simulation Service

Proficio, a Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, has rolled out its ProBAS Breach and Attack Simulation service. The solution “rigorously” tests businesses’ security defenses, to ensure they can prevent compromise events and detect attacks throughout the entire threat detection and response process.

From device alert logs to SIEM, SOC detection, and containment response actions, ProBAS covers all aspects.

Brad Taylor, co-founder and CEO, Proficio, says threat actors only need to be lucky once, but cyber defenders must be vigilant and successful at countering attacks every time in order to protect their environment.

ProBAS, he says, identifies potential threats, and implements mitigation strategies to ensure continuous and comprehensive defenses. “Our service simulates a diverse array of cyber threats such as malware, phishing, or ransomware which are tailored to specific business context, ensuring realistic testing environments that help organizations better prepare to counter cyber events.”

ProBAS provides detailed simulations of MITRE ATT&CK techniques, covering everything from credential theft to data exfiltration. It uses advanced simulation technology to perform thorough vulnerability assessments, identifying and addressing critical weaknesses in an organization’s cyber defenses.

The service’s cybersecurity experts perform red team evaluations, testing a company’s efenses against advanced threats. After the simulations, ProBAS provides feedback, insights, and actionable recommendations to improve cybersecurity frameworks.

“With ProBAS, cybersecurity management can rest easy, confident that attacks will be detected and contained, whether by their own internal security team or SOC partner, like Proficio, after testing thousands of scenarios,” adds Taylor. For more information on Proficio and ProBAS click here.