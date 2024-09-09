Prevalent, Indigocube Security Partner to Elevate Third-Party Risk Management Solutions in SA

Prevalent, a third-party risk management solutions provider, has partnered with Indigocube Security, a cybersecurity consultancy in SA. This collaboration aims to enhance the way organizations in SA manage and mitigate third-party risks, offering comprehensive solutions that enhance security, resilience, and business continuity.

Through this partnership, Prevalent and Indigocube Security will combine their expertise to deliver a robust, AI-driven third-party risk management solution tailored to the South African market. This solution will empower businesses to confidently navigate the complexities of third-party risks, ensuring they can maintain secure and sustainable supplier relationships.

Tallen Harmsen, Director at Indigocube Security, said the partnership would enable his organisation to expand its footprint in the South African market, offering its clients the ability to comprehensively manage and mitigate risks across the entire third-party lifecycle.

“Together, we are committed to empowering businesses to confidently navigate the complexities of third-party risks, ensuring greater security and resilience in today’s dynamic landscape.”

By merging Indigocube’s local expertise with Prevalent’s technologies, the partnership promises to deliver a powerful and efficient approach to managing third-party cyber risks. The combined solution will bolster business resilience, enabling organizations to manage their supplier ecosystems and safeguard against emerging threats proactively.

“Through our partnership, clients can benefit from a third-party risk management solution that is customer-focused,” added Harmsen. “This approach simplifies the risk assessment process and enhances the scope of native third-party risk monitoring, enabling procurement and sourcing teams to gain a complete view of their supplier ecosystem.”

Partnering with Indigocube Security marks a step forward in our mission to provide global organizations with the tools they need to manage third-party risks effectively, said Brett Whiteman, Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Corporate Business Development at Prevalent.

“By leveraging our combined strengths, we’re able to deliver a tailored solution that addresses the unique challenges of the South African market and empowers businesses to enhance their security posture and ensure long-term resilience against emerging threats.”

The partnership also aims to help organizations save time, money, and resources by automating critical tasks, benchmarking performance, and continuously monitoring for new and emerging risks—whether cyber, business, reputational, or financial.