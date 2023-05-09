Severe Ruckus RCE Flaws Utilized By Fresh DDoS Botnet Malware

“AndoryuBot’ is a new malware botnet that infects unpatched Wi-Fi access points for DDoS assaults using a key Ruckus Wireless Admin panel weakness.

CVE-2023-25717 allows remote attackers to execute code on susceptible Ruckus Wireless Admin panels version 10.4 and older by sending unauthenticated HTTP GET requests.

February 8, 2023, found and corrected the problem. Many have not installed security upgrades, and end-of-life models affected by the security issue will not receive a fix. Fortinet claims its Ruckus-targeting AndoryuBot debuted in mid-April. Botnet malware recruits susceptible devices to its profit-making DDoS swarm.

Malicious HTTP GET requests to infect susceptible devices and download a script from a hardcoded URL for further dissemination. The Fortinet variation targets x86, arm, spc, m68k, mips, sh4, and mpsl.

After infecting a device, the malware communicates with the C2 server using SOCKS proxying to avoid firewalls and waits for commands.

AndoryuBot supports 12 DDoS attack modes: (tcp-raw, tcp-socket, cnc, handshake, plain, game, ovh, raw, vse, dstat, bypass, and icmp-echo).

The virus receives DDoS type, target IP address, and port number from the command and control server. The malware’s operators charge cryptocurrencies (XMR, BTC, ETH, USDT, CashApp) for DDoS assaults.

Fortinet says weekly rent charges range from $20 for a single-connection 90-second assault employing all available bots fired 50 times a day to $115 for a double-connection 200-second attack with 100 attacks per day.

The Andoryu project promotes its botnet’s capabilities on YouTube. Apply firmware updates, utilize strong device administrator passwords, and disable remote admin panel access if not needed to avoid botnet malware.

