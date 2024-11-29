Shop Smart, Stay Safe: Black Friday Edition

As Black Friday approaches, shoppers eagerly hunt for bargains online, but so do malicious actors. Cyber criminals are like pick-pockets, they go where the crowds are, so this high-traffic shopping season presents a smorgasbord of opportunities for malefactors to exploit vulnerabilities, from phishing scams to fake retail websites.

With digital transactions expected to skyrocket, staying vigilant is essential to protect your personal information and hard-earned money.

This article will look at practical tips to help you navigate the online shopping frenzy securely, avoid common traps, and protect your data during one of the busiest retail events of the year. Don’t let a great deal turn into a costly mistake—stay cyber-safe this Black Friday.

Stay Cyber Safe on Black Friday

Stick to Trusted Retailers

Shop only on reputable websites. Look for HTTPS in the URL and verify the retailer’s credentials. Avoid clicking on unfamiliar links in emails or ads, as they may lead to fake sites.

Be Wary of Phishing Scams

Malefactors often send emails or text messages pretending to be popular retailers. Double-check the sender’s email address, and never provide personal or financial information in response to unsolicited messages.

Use Strong, Unique Passwords

Create complex passwords for your shopping accounts and avoid reusing them. Consider using a password manager to securely store and generate strong passwords.

Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

Where possible, activate 2FA on your accounts. This adds another layer of protection by requiring a secondary verification method, such as a code sent to your phone, or a biometric.

Avoid Public Wi-Fi for Transactions

Public Wi-Fi networks are more often than not, unsecured, making them sitting ducks for attackers. Use a virtual private network (VPN) if you need to shop while on the move

Monitor Your Bank and Credit Card Statements

Monitor your accounts for unauthorized transactions and notify your bank or credit card provider immediately if you notice any suspicious activity.

Use Secure Payment Methods

Opt for credit cards over debit cards, as they offer better fraud protection. Consider using digital wallets like PayPal or Apple Pay for an added layer of security.

Be Cautious with App Downloads

Only download shopping apps from official app stores. Fake apps can steal your data or infect your device with malware.

Update Your Devices and Software

Ensure your devices, browsers, and security software are up to date. Updates often include patches for vulnerabilities that cybercriminals could exploit.

Trust Your Instincts

If something seems too good to be true, it probably is. Exercise caution when encountering unrealistic discounts or offers.

By following these tips, you can enjoy the Black Friday shopping experience without compromising your security. Prioritize your online safety to ensure that great deals don’t come at the cost of your personal data.

About the Author Kirsten Doyle Information Security Buzz News Editor Kirsten Doyle has been in the technology journalism and editing space for nearly 24 years, during which time she has developed a great love for all aspects of technology, as well as words themselves. Her experience spans B2B tech, with a lot of focus on cybersecurity, cloud, enterprise, digital transformation, and data centre. Her specialties are in news, thought leadership, features, white papers, and PR writing, and she is an experienced editor for both print and online publications.