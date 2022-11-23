The Changing Nature Of Nation-State Cyber Warfare

Military conflict is ever shifting from beyond the battlefield and into cyber space. Ever more sophisticated and ruthless groups of nation-state actors and their proxies continue to target critical systems and infrastructure for political and ideological leverage. These criminals’ far-reaching objectives include intelligence gathering, financial gain, destabilising other nations, hindering communications, and the theft of intellectual property.

The risks to individuals and society are clear. Due to its importance to daily life and the economy, the UK’s critical national infrastructure (CNI) is a natural target for malicious nation-state cyber-attacks. We only need look at the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack in the US – at the hands of the Russia-affiliated DarkSide group – to appreciate the potential for one criminal act to escalate and cause large-scale societal impact: panic and disruption. Even though the pipeline was shut down for less than a week, the havoc caused by suspending fuel supplies gave CNI operators everywhere a worrying taste of things to come.

Closer to home, the recent cyber attack on South Staffordshire Water highlights the need for all utilities providers to take proactive measures and precautions to better secure essential human sustenance supplies. With the risk of coordinated attacks by criminals backed by nation states rising, the potential for human casualties if attacks against CNI go unchecked is becoming starkly clear.

Mounting hostilities in the cyber sphere

The Russia-Ukraine war has heightened awareness of the cyber threats posed by all nation-state adversaries. Unsurprisingly, challenges and conflicts in the physical world tend to bleed through into the cyber domain. And with relations between Western nations and Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea more fraught than ever, UK organisations can expect to see further increases in cyber threats at the hands of hostile nation-state actors.

In July, MI5 and FBI heads gave their first ever joint speech to warn of the growing cyber threat from China. Describing China as the “biggest long-term threat to our economic and national security”, the UK/US partnership acknowledged the increase in Chinese efforts to steal Western technology intel. This is significant. Intellectual property loss can severely damage industries, causing job losses, trade imbalances, and a weakened economic and societal foundation. The message is clear: Western organisations must collaborate and act to fight against the Chinese cyber espionage threat.

Meanwhile, Iran has been stepping up its efforts to wage cyber warfare against its adversaries. Recently launching a multi-pronged cyber assault on Albania – a NATO member – whilst escalating long-standing digital sparring with Israel, Iran is making little effort to mask its increasingly aggressive cyber activities. Importantly, NATO’s Article 5 mutual-defence clause states that an attack (physical or cyber) on one member of NATO is considered an attack on all member states – including the UK. By brazenly attacking Albanian networks, Iran has essentially delivered cyber warfare to our own doorstep.

These conflicts continue to drive development of The Tallinn Manual, currently at v2.0 and swiftly heading to v3.0. Since its inception in 2008, the very existence of this NATO and non-NATO member community, and its purpose, highlights just how severe the impact of nation state cyber attacks can be. The Tallinn Manual itself goes into great detail on cyber warfare through a legal and policy perspective, revealing some key insights into potential and possible (what is the difference between potential and possible? risks to critical national infrastructure. As robust and complete as the guidance is today, adversaries continue to disregard any rules of engagement, and have little concern for private citizens.

Wilful blindness

Nation-state attackers are constantly chipping away at organisations’ weak points and vulnerabilities, continually penetrating until they get what they need. With this in mind, and given what is at stake, surely UK organisations are taking the necessary proactive steps to mitigate the threat?

Unfortunately not. A naivety and lack of awareness still permeates CNI, meaning that for many it hasn’t quite ‘hit home’ that the security landscape has fundamentally shifted since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24th February 2022. For example, how many people are aware that Russian businesses can now legally steal the intellectual property of anyone affiliated with “unfriendly” countries?

Part of the problem is that there are currently no real penalties being applied to companies for poor cyber practices – other than the consequences of a breach. Furthermore, it is all too easy for organisations to overlook the stealth aspect of cyber-crime. If a person has their car stolen, they will be immediately aware. The same cannot be said for data theft – an organisation may not be aware of their IP being stolen by nation-state criminals until several years down the line. This lack of insight into the creeping, tangible consequences of cyber-crime force many organisations into a weakened, reactive security stance.

This cannot be allowed to continue. While the UK is not on the physical frontlines of battle, the sheer interconnectedness of our systems and critical infrastructure places us all in a highly vulnerable position when nation-state attackers strike. Take the NHS, for example. A criminal group may intend to ‘just’ disrupt or destabilise NHS systems, but if people cannot access this critical service, lives will be lost. Perhaps nobody intended to kill humans, but through ill-planned attacks it can and will happen anyway.

Software isn’t the solution

Therefore, the onus must be on CNI organisations to take stronger action, so that they are protecting against, rather than just reacting to, evolving nation-state cyber threats.

This amounts to much more than simply layering more cyber security software upon software. Currently, many organisations are misguided in their approach to security, opting to plough ever-growing sums of money in convoluted cyber security software and cloud-based services that fail to control attackable surfaces. Even by purchasing threat intelligence that effectively informs of emerging threats, due to lack of maturity many organisations outside the Global 1000 have very little practical idea of how they can implement protection to address them. When an attack inevitably gets through, those organisations with reactive, software-centred security mindsets will find themselves figuratively, and sometimes literally, running to the comms room to pull the cable and limit the spread.

It is estimated that there is one exploitable bug per thousand lines of code. When it is considered that Microsoft Windows OS alone has roughly 50 million lines of code, it becomes even clearer that CNI organisations that allow IT and OT networks to intersect are fighting a losing battle by solely relying on software to protect against nation-state cyber threats.

The next generation of physical answers to digital challenges

There is a better way – and it is refreshingly simple. In a nutshell, the most effective means of reducing your attack surface is to physically disconnect networks and make the assets within them invisible to the outside. If there is no discoverable IP address, it fails to be visible to malicious actors and therefore unreachable becomes ‘unbreachable’. Yet assets and networks still sometimes need to be accessible. This is where legacy and traditional security solutions fail: they are often too blunt and unsophisticated. Cyber security must continually evolve to keep pace with the changing threat and operational landscapes.

There are three significant challenges hampering critical national infrastructure and industrial control systems – cyber security software fails; outdated legacy air gaps are an obstacle to modern operations; and human hazardous environments mean zero ability to manage physical network segmentation. A whole new technology segment called Dynamic Physical Network Segmentation, or DPNS, has emerged to overcome all these challenges with one such player being Goldilock.

What makes DPNS distinct from any traditional cyber security product or network control is a combination of true physical separation and segmentation of networks, operated without using the same network they are connected to, whilst being remotely controlled from anywhere in the world, This enables organisations to achieve an unbreachable barrier for malicious adversaries in the form of thin air, all the while enabling their workforce to remain safe and productive without the additional expense and complexity of having resources in close proximity.

DPNS further allows organisations to balance their operational needs with the protection of mission critical networks and assets by placing them behind an impenetrable barrier to prevent unauthorised access by malicious nation-state actors. With true air gap technology that is operated completely offline and provides no IP connectivity for attackers to exploit the operational control, CNI can implement robust and absolute control mechanisms to close off points of entry, exercising total power over when and where their most valuable digital assets can be accessed.

Not only can organisations segregate and segment networks to shut down malicious behaviour at source, but they can proactively disconnect their network, completely isolating their systems and minimising their attack surface when they need. With the ability to remotely turn the network connections on and off through a proprietary secure challenge-response such as SMS, organisations can quickly respond in the event of critical systems coming under attack, ‘pulling the plug’ without having to go to the connection and flip a mechanical switch.

Nation-state criminals continue to innovate and evolve their tactics – now, CNI organisations must do the same. With the latest developments in remotely controlled physical network segmentation, air gapping solutions have evolved to be relevant to today’s demands, Organisations can physically disconnect their critical systems and networks on demand, achieving unbreachable security, as digital assets and critical networks are rendered completely inaccessible to sophisticated nation-state-sponsored cyber attackers.