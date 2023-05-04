US Government Disengages Try2check Platform On The Dark Web

Denis Gennadievich Kulkov, a Russian national, was indicted by the U.S. government today on charges of running a stolen credit card checking business that made them gather in tens of millions of dollars.

Kulkov allegedly made at least $18 million in Bitcoin by creating the underground service Try2Check in 2005. This site quickly gained popularity among hackers engaged in the unlawful credit card trade.

Those part of the buying and selling of stolen credit card information in large quantities used the service, as well as dark web marketplaces like Joker’s Stash, to determine what proportion of the cards they were dealing with were valid and active.

Defendant’s use of the Try2Check platform resulted in losses for cardholders, issuers, and a well-known U.S. payment processing company whose systems were compromised in order to complete the fraudulent card verifications.

On Wednesday, the U.S. government collaborated with German and Austrian partners to shut down the malware distribution platform Try2Check. This operation involved agents from the Austrian Services, the German Authorities, and the French Central Directorate of the Judicial Police (DCPJ).

The DOJ stated today that Try2Check processed tens of millions of credit card checks annually and facilitated the work of major card shops that earned hundreds of millions of dollars in Bitcoin earnings.

The site had undergone at least 16 million checks over a nine-month period in 2018, and the site performed at least 17 million checks over a thirteen-month period beginning in September 2021.

The Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program (TOCRP) prize of $10 million was announced today by U.S. State Department and U.S. Secret Service for information leading to the arrest of Kulkov, who is currently located in Russia.

U.S. Secret Service agent Denis Gennadievich Kulkov risks 20 years in jail if he is found guilty and convicted. According to U.S. Secret Service Special Agent Patrick J. Freaney, the person named in today’s indictment is accused of running a criminal service with global reach.

Thanks to the hard work of law enforcement agencies worldwide, Try2Check can no longer be used to launder money or facilitate further illegal behavior.

Conclusion

