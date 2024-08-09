Vectra AI Expands XDR Platform

Vectra AI, a provider of AI-driven Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solutions, has expanded its Vectra AI Platform, enhancing its ability to provide Security Operations Center (SOC) teams with a real-time view of their active posture.

This expansion leverages the company’s patented Attack Signal Intelligence to offer a comprehensive view of potential vulnerabilities across networks, identities, clouds, and GenAI tools.

In the evolving threat landscape, SOC teams must stay ahead of attackers by understanding where their organization is exposed to infiltration and lateral movement. Vectra’s platform empowers teams to proactively identify and address these vulnerabilities, offering critical insights that static tools might miss.

Hitesh Sheth, founder and CEO of Vectra AI, emphasized the importance of this innovation: “As leaders in AI-driven XDR, we believe that SOC teams need a clear view of their active posture to effectively monitor their exposure to potential threats. The Vectra AI Platform integrates advanced security research, data science, and machine learning to deliver accurate attack signals at speed and scale.”

With the addition of active posture capabilities, the Vectra AI Platform enables SOC teams to identify security gaps by analyzing over 20 AI-enhanced data streams and hundreds of attributes. This includes detecting identity hygiene issues such as unprotected logins, weak access controls, and the use of legacy protocols, as well as network risks like unencrypted data transfers and SMBv1 usage, which still affects over a third of organizations.

Jeff Reed, Vectra AI’s Chief Product Officer, highlighted the platform’s proactive defense capabilities: “Our expanded XDR platform equips SOC teams with a complete view of their hybrid environment, allowing them to discover, deter, detect, and disrupt hybrid attackers before a breach occurs.”

This expansion follows Vectra AI’s earlier announcement in May 2024, introducing capabilities to detect the misuse of GenAI tools like Microsoft Copilot for M365.