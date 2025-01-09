VIPRE Security Shares Cybersecurity Trends for 2025

Last year saw increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity threats as malicious actors leveraged all forms of AI to create difficult-to-detect phishing attacks, deepfakes, and ransomware incidents.

To counter these, organizations adopted AI-driven security solutions, including threat detection, automated incident response, and intelligent vulnerability management, to protect data and infrastructure.

“In 2025, as AI evolves further in sophistication and adoption, alongside the growing burden of data breach costs and regulation – in addition to implementing advanced cybersecurity measures, organizations must prioritize real-world security awareness training,” says Usman Choudhary, Chief Product & Technology Officer, VIPRE Security Group, sharing his cybersecurity predictions for 2025.

AI-Powered Phishing

His first prediction is that combatting AI-powered phishing presents the biggest cybersecurity challenge for small and medium enterprises.

“In 2025, AI-driven phishing will evolve into a more sophisticated and stealthy threat. Cybercriminals will leverage AI to craft highly personalized attacks using publicly available data and advanced language capabilities, making these scams increasingly difficult to detect. This emerging strategy of threat actors involves multi-stage attack chains where initial communications appear innocuous, gradually building trust before delivering malicious payloads.”

Attackers, Choudhary says, will specifically target platforms like Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, exploiting their inherent limitations for credential harvesting. Ransomware actors will develop “hybrid” campaigns that blend phishing techniques with nuanced social engineering, manipulating recipients into unwittingly downloading dangerous files.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are at risk of becoming prime targets due to their limited cybersecurity resources. Malefactors will directly attack these entities and will also use them as strategic entry points for more extensive supply chain attacks into larger enterprises.

AI-Driven Email Drafting Tools

Next, Choudhary says the adoption of AI-driven email drafting tools will potentially lead to increased mis-delivery-related data breaches.

Misdirected emails have already become a critical cybersecurity concern, he says. “The rise of hybrid work model and the use of personal devices for work-related tasks often leads to misdirection of email, incorrect file attachments, and miscommunication. Auto-complete and auto-correct features in popular email clients such as Outlook and Gmail further exacerbate the risk of misdirected emails, especially as multiple contacts have similar names often.”

As the uptake of AI-driven email drafting tools soars in 2025, the potential for data breaches triggered by misdirection increases exponentially. “These advanced email writing assistants not only draft content but also suggest recipients based on historical patterns, introducing an additional layer of complexity. The consequences can be severe and costly. A single misdirected email can expose sensitive information to unintended recipients, highlighting the importance of vigilance and careful review in today’s increasingly automated communication environment.”

Exploiting Supply Chain Vulnerabilities

Choudhary’s third prediction is that the exploitation of supply chain vulnerabilities through AI-generated malware will increase.

“The cybersecurity landscape in 2024 witnessed a noticeable increase in the use of malware by cybercriminals to breach corporate networks, leading to widely publicized data leaks and reputational damage for the organizations involved. Likewise, criminals exploited supply chain vulnerabilities to infiltrate systems and cause severe disruptions, highlighting the far-reaching consequences of software integrity failures.”

This year, bad actors are poised to deploy AI-generated malware to breach both corporate networks and exploit supply chain ecosystems for vulnerabilities. “They will leverage AI to develop highly evasive malware to bypass traditional detection methods while also automating vulnerability scanning and phishing. To neutralize these threats, security professionals will need to respond with equally proactive and innovative defensive strategies, including seamlessly integrating zero-trust architecture, embedding AI-powered tools, and implementing rigorous software development practices into their operational workflows.”

Mounting Data Breach Costs

In his final prediction, Choudhary says that mounting data breach costs and regulatory burden will amplify security awareness training urgency. “In 2024, enterprises faced an increasingly challenging cyber threat landscape, as attackers successfully exploited the most advanced technologies, including AI, to breach organizations and cause mayhem. Research shows that the average cost of a data breach reached an all-time high, with the global average cost of a data breach estimated at $4.88 million. Human error still remains the number one reason for a successful data breach.”

To address this continuously intensifying situation, the regulatory burden is set to grow even more in 2025, he explains. “The EU AI Act, which has already taken effect, has significant implications for organizations using AI in their operations, including cybersecurity and privacy. In the US, several states have either enforced or are enacting data privacy laws in 2025, with all looking to address the collection, use, and disclosure of personal data. These laws impose various obligations on businesses, including data protection, breach notification, and consumer rights.”

In closing, Choudhary says the fallout of cybersecurity breaches in 2025, alongside the toughened regulatory landscape, will give further impetus and urgency to security awareness training.

“While technological solutions are, of course, critical to defend against the constant onslaught of cyber-attacks, employees’ understanding of the threat landscape and vigilance is indispensable for mitigating cybersecurity risk and demonstrating regulatory compliance,” he ends.

About the Author Kirsten Doyle Information Security Buzz News Editor Kirsten Doyle has been in the technology journalism and editing space for nearly 24 years, during which time she has developed a great love for all aspects of technology, as well as words themselves. Her experience spans B2B tech, with a lot of focus on cybersecurity, cloud, enterprise, digital transformation, and data centre. Her specialties are in news, thought leadership, features, white papers, and PR writing, and she is an experienced editor for both print and online publications.