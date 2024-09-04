Webinar: Unveiling Hidden APIs and Securing Vulnerabilities in the Healthcare Sector

The healthcare industry is a magnet for cybercriminals, and it’s easy to see why. First, the treasure trove of personal health information (PHI) is incredibly valuable—from detailed medical histories to sensitive financial data, this information isn’t just gold—it’s like striking it rich for hackers.

But it’s not just the data that appeals; it’s the critical nature of healthcare itself. Imagine the chaos if a hospital’s systems were to go dark or a patient’s data were to be compromised—there would be severe, potentially life-threatening consequences. This makes healthcare organizations more inclined to pay ransoms or meet other demands to restore their services and protect patient safety quickly.

Adding to their appeal, many healthcare systems rely heavily on APIs to connect everything from electronic health records (EHRs) to medical devices. However, APIs often don’t get the same level of security attention as other parts of the system, leaving gaping holes that cybercriminals are all too eager to exploit. APIs are frequently inadequately documented, poorly managed, or exposed to the internet, creating easy entry points for malefactors.

Once compromised, unsecured APIs can provide unauthorized access to sensitive patient data, control over medical devices, and even the ability to disrupt critical operations. This issue is exacerbated by the fact that APIs often serve as the bridge between legacy systems and new applications, meaning that any vulnerabilities in these interfaces can compromise old and new technologies.

Given the sensitive nature of healthcare data and the potential life-or-death consequences of system failures, securing APIs should be a top priority. Yet they remain a blind spot in many healthcare security strategies, exposing organizations to a wide range of cyber threats.

With this in mind, Probely is hosting a webinar on Tuesday, 10 September 2024, themed “Unveiling Hidden APIs and Securing Vulnerabilities in the Healthcare Sector.” The event will examine the critical aspects of application security within the healthcare sector, providing valuable insights into the rapidly evolving security landscape and focusing on uncovering hidden APIs.

Hosted by Probely’s Nuno Loureiro and Health-ISAC’s Errol Weiss, the webinar will offer insights from the application and healthcare security frontlines and advice on protecting your business from API attacks. The experts will also cover best practices for identifying and addressing security vulnerabilities that can compromise sensitive patient data and the overall integrity of healthcare applications.

Finally, it will include practical advice on shielding healthcare organizations from the growing wave of API attacks, which pose a significant risk given the interconnected nature of modern healthcare technology.

Whether you are an IT professional, a security leader, or a healthcare administrator, this webinar will equip you with the knowledge and tools needed to bolster your organization’s defenses against the latest application security threats.

Key Topics Include:

Understanding healthcare regulations and standards.

An overview of the current healthcare security landscape.

Understanding hidden APIs in healthcare systems and the risks associated with them.

Common vulnerabilities in healthcare APIs, real-world examples, and how attackers exploit them.

Best practices for discovering and securing vulnerabilities in healthcare APIs.

The importance of proactive security measures.

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from industry-leading experts, bolster your understanding of application and healthcare security, and protect your organization from API attacks. For more information and to register, click here.