X Under Siege: Massive Cyberattack Sparks Widespread Outages as Experts Call Musk’s Ukraine Claims ‘Garbage’

Independent Verification NeededJ Stephen Kowski, Field CTO SlashNext, says determining the actual cause of outages requires independent verification, as it’s challenging to confirm cyber-attacks without direct access to the targeted infrastructure. “Major platforms typically face numerous attack attempts daily, making such claims plausible, though a group called ‘Dark Storm Team’ claiming responsibility on Telegram would need to be verified through advanced threat detection technology rather than public statements alone. The evidence from and from the attackers claiming credit appears very limited.” Kowski says for every company, there is a tradeoff between cybersecurity defense costs and revenue-generating activities, with most companies being a bit understaffed and under-resourced in their security operations.
Cyberwar Hitting Full ForceChad Cragle, CISO at Deepwatch, says is under relentless cyberattacks; 24/7/365. This far beyond simple DoS attempts, but rather full-scale DDoS assaults, combined with sophisticated botnet activity, credential stuffing, API abuse, and targeted application-layer attacks designed to cripple operations. While technical issues can happen, ’s engineers understand scalability and redundancy, Cragle adds. “This isn’t incompetence; it’s cyberwar hitting at full force. With Musk in the spotlight and political tensions at a peak, these attacks bear all the indicators of nation-state aggression. They’re throwing everything but the kitchen sink at , and others pushing for maximum disruption, downtime, and, if possible, data exposure.”
Cybersecurity is an Investment“Cybersecurity is not a cost, it is an investment,” ends Evan Dornbush, a former NSA cybersecurity expert. “Preventing breaches, DDoS attacks, and other business impacts is more cost-effective than dealing with the inevitable, highly public, aftermath of one. “In this volatile employment market, there’s no shortage of highly talented and respected engineers who can help.”
