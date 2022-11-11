98% of Global Firms Report Having Supply Chain Breaches

In a poll of 2,100 C-Level executives in large organizations, responsible for supply chain and cyber risk management, security firm BlueVoyant is reporting that 98% of the organizations suffered a supply chain breach, up from 97% last year. Industries surveyed included: business services, financial services, healthcare and pharmaceutical, manufacturing, utilities and energy, and defense.

“The survey shows that supply chain cybersecurity risk has not decreased and, in fact, more enterprises than ever have reported being negatively impacted by a cybersecurity disturbance in their supply chain,” said Adam Bixler, BlueVoyant’s global head of supply chain defense.

Key findings: