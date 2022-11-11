98% of Global Firms Report Having Supply Chain Breaches

In a poll of 2,100 C-Level executives in large organizations, responsible for supply chain and cyber risk management, security firm BlueVoyant is reporting that 98% of the organizations suffered a supply chain breach, up from 97% last year. Industries surveyed included: business services, financial services, healthcare and pharmaceutical, manufacturing, utilities and energy, and defense.

“The survey shows that supply chain cybersecurity risk has not decreased and, in fact, more enterprises than ever have reported being negatively impacted by a cybersecurity disturbance in their supply chain,” said Adam Bixler, BlueVoyant’s global head of supply chain defense.

Key findings:

  • 40% of respondents rely on the third-party vendor or supplier to ensure adequate security.
  • In 2021, 53% of companies said they audited or reported on supplier security more than twice per year; that number has improved to 67% in 2022. These numbers include enterprises monitoring in real time.
  • Budgets from supply chain defense are increasing, with 84% of respondents saying their budget has increased in the past 12 months.
  • The top pain points reported are internal understanding across the enterprise that suppliers are part of their cybersecurity posture, meeting regulatory requirements, and working with suppliers to improve their security.
