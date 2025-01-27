A Strategic Approach to Container Security

Containerization technologies have transformed how applications are built, deployed, and managed. From speeding up production cycles to enabling seamless scalability, they have become the backbone of mission-critical enterprise applications. Gartner predicts that by 2027, 90% of global organizations will run containerized applications in production — a dramatic increase from just 40% in 2021, highlighting their growing dominance in modern enterprises.

However, this rapid adoption introduces unique security challenges. Although containers have been used in enterprise applications for the past six to seven years, the scale has been gradually growing. Many security teams still lack the know-how to produce them properly, trying to use outdated methods and tools. Containers are dynamic and distributed, and their rapid build and update cycles demand a comprehensive security strategy. This strategy should integrate protection into every stage of the container life cycle, from build to deployment and runtime. The following framework provides a road map to help organizations navigate these challenges and secure their containerized environments.

Build Safely

The foundation of container security begins at the build phase, where teams can address vulnerabilities most effectively before they reach production and fix issues discovered after containers are deployed in production. By regularly scanning container images throughout development, teams can identify and remediate vulnerabilities early and reduce the risk of malicious code slipping into production. The majority of code in container images comes from open source and, as such, might present third-party risk. Choosing images only from verified, trusted sources further strengthens this foundation, while maintaining a detailed software bill of materials (SBOM) ensures visibility into all software components and their associated vulnerabilities.

Securing the container registry — by continuously monitoring stored images for unauthorized changes or vulnerabilities — ensures it remains a trusted source. Additional measures, such as using allow-lists to restrict privileges and constantly monitoring the host operating system for weaknesses, add more resilience.

Managing sensitive data, such as API keys and credentials, is another critical component of secure builds. Instead of hardcoding secrets into container images — a risky practice — organizations should rely on secrets-management tools that securely store and manage sensitive information while scanning container images to ensure they do not contain such secrets in plain text. These tools help ensure sensitive data is accessible only to authorized containers and services, reducing the likelihood of unauthorized exposure.

Access controls are critical to the build process as a whole. Applying access management across Kubernetes environments, sensitive data, and container registries ensures that only authorized entities can interact with critical systems and information.

Together, these practices establish a strong security baseline that carries over into deployment, enabling organizations to mitigate risks while maintaining the agility of containerized environments.

Deploy Confidently

After a secure build, maintaining visibility and enforcing assurance policies are needed for safe deployment. Centralized logging provides a unified view of container activity across environments.

Assurance policy enforcement ensures that only trusted containers make it to production. Automating these policies, such as requiring containers to pass vulnerability scans before deployment, reduces human error and ensures compliance with security standards. This streamlines the deployment process and provides scalability, allowing security measures to keep pace with fast-moving DevOps workflows.

Run Securely

The runtime phase introduces the most complex security challenges, as live containers operate in distributed and dynamic ecosystems and are spun up and down based on automated orchestration rules, with no permanent IP address or extended operating time. Most containers run for several hours or days before being refreshed. Protecting this phase requires proactive prevention and rapid response. Behavior- and signature-based detection methods, for example, can help teams identify unusual activity or known attack patterns while establishing baselines for container behavior, making it easier to spot deviations and respond before threats escalate.

Hardening the runtime environment focuses on minimizing the attack surface. Strategies, such as restricting access, preventing lateral movement, and blocking privilege escalation within workloads, work together to contain potential breaches. These measures ensure that even if an attacker gains initial access, their ability to exploit the system is severely limited.

When incidents occur, a well-prepared team, equipped with clear incident response plans and bolstered by regular drills, can efficiently identify, isolate, and resolve threats. Using runtime context during these incidents allows for better risk prioritization and more informed decision-making.

Organizations operating in hybrid or multi-cloud environments face an additional layer of complexity. Consistency is key in these cases, with a unified security framework ensuring protection across diverse workloads. This reduces gaps in defenses, safeguarding workloads regardless of where they are deployed.

Securing the Future of Cloud-Native Applications

Container security requires more than reactive measures. It demands a proactive, multifaceted approach that integrates protection into every phase of the container life cycle. By building securely, deploying confidently, and maintaining strong runtime defenses, organizations can mitigate risks while maximizing the benefits of containerized applications.

As the threat landscape evolves and containerization technologies continue to advance, organizations must remain proactive in refining their security strategies. With the right approach, businesses can harness the agility of cloud-native technologies without compromising on security, ensuring their long-term resilience.

About the Author Rani Osnat Rani Onsat is the SVP of strategy at Aqua Security. He has worked in enterprise software companies for more than 30 years, spanning project management, product management, and marketing, including a decade as VP of marketing for innovative startups in the cybersecurity and cloud arenas. Previously, Rani was also a management consultant in the London office of Booz & Co. He holds an MBA from INSEAD in Fontainebleau, France. Rani is an avid wine geek, and a slightly less avid painter and electronic music composer.