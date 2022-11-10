Advanced RAT AgentTesla Revealed As Most Widespread Malware In October

It has been reported that info-stealing malware accounted for the three most widespread variants in October, comprising nearly a fifth (16%) of global detections, according to Check Point. The security vendor’s Global Threat Index for October 2022 is compiled from hundreds of millions of its own threat intelligence sensors, installed across customer networks, endpoints and mobile devices.
Most of these info-stealing malware variants spread through phishing emails. So to avoid them, organisations need to train staff how to spot and avoid phishing. Never click on links or attachments in unsolicited emails! Info stealers are primarily interested in stealing credentials like account passwords. Organizations can help defend against follow-on attacks by employing two-factor authentication. If 2FA is enabled, then even if an attacker manages to steal a password, they won’t be able to log into the affected account without the one-time passcode.
