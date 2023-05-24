Barracuda Alerts Of Breaches In Email Gateways From Zero-Day Flaws

Barracuda, a provider of email and network security solutions, issued a warning to its customers today that a zero-day vulnerability had been exploited to compromise some of their Email Security Gateway (ESG) equipment last week.

The email attachment scanning module had a flaw that was uncovered on Friday, May 19th. On May 20 and 21, two security fixes were implemented to fix the problem. Even though the vulnerability was fixed over the weekend, Barracuda informed on Tuesday that some of its customers ESG equipment had been breached.

According to the company’s findings, the flaws lead to unauthorized access to a subset of email gateway appliances.” We have informed users whose appliances may have been affected by this through the ESG user interface. Barracuda has also contacted these customers directly.

Other products, like as the company’s SaaS email security services, were not vulnerable. Barracuda claimed that the scope of the probe did not extend to the client’s internal networks but only to their ESG product. As a result, the firm recommends that affected firms do an environmental evaluation to ensure that the threat actors have not migrated to additional network devices.

Barracuda did not respond to a follow-up email inquiring about the number of customers whose ESG appliances were compromised or whether or not their data was compromised. Barracuda fixed a login problem for EGD appliances and a flawed spam scoring algorithm that improperly rejected customer emails today.

Over 200,000 enterprises, including Samsung, Mitsubishi, Kraft Heinz, Delta Airlines, and others, employ Barracuda’s enterprise-grade security solutions, the company claims.

Conclusion

