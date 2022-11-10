Black Friday Spurs Fake Amazon Sign-in Scam Texts

According to Chronicle Live, Amazon is encouraging customers to stay alert to scam texts from fraudsters who pretend to represent the company to trick people into handing over sensitive details.

Messages sent to phones from UK mobile numbers attempt to convince the recipient their Amazon account has been compromised. With Black Friday, Prime Day and Christmas all approaching, fraudsters may increasingly target people in the coming weeks- as it’s more likely customers genuinely will have used their Amazon accounts.

One text circulating recently, which Amazon has confirmed to ChronicleLive is a scam, is sent from a +44 UK mobile number and reads: “Amazon: Your account has been flagged due to an unauthorised sign-in attempt.”