Huge Changes Predicted for the Data Privacy Landscape

Although 2025 is now well underway, it’s not too late to ponder what the year will bring. The coming year is set to witness huge changes in the data privacy landscape, and there’s no harm in trying to stay ahead of the curve.

With this in mind, Information Security Buzz spoke to Roderick Rosenburg, founder and CEO of Roseman Labs, to get his privacy predictions for 2025.

Increased Risk of Racial Profiling

For Rodenburg, governments that have pledged to enforce stricter policies toward minorities are likely to identify and police target groups in 2025: a trend that poses significant privacy risks for specific minorities and necessitates stronger data protection controls.

“Recent history has shown that racial profiling remains a persistent issue, despite widespread public disapproval and legislative efforts to curb it. The need for robust privacy measures to protect vulnerable populations is more pressing than ever,” he said.

Cyber Deterrence and the Hesitant Global Policeman

On the geopolitical stage, Rodenburg believes that the era of bilateral agreements – such as the Obama administration’s deal with China to curb mutual cyber espionage – is well and truly over. In short, it appears to him that cyber espionage is back in vogue.

“The absence of such understandings has heightened the risk of intellectual property theft among adversarial nations, particularly affecting knowledge-centric industries,” he said.

Rodenburg argues that the increasing proliferation of cyber espionage underscores the importance of enhancing proprietary data protection to safeguard sensitive information against cyber threats.

Proliferation of AI and the Call for Safeguards

It wouldn’t be a 2025 predictions blog if AI didn’t make an appearance. Rodenburg believes that the rapid deployment of AI technologies, including their use for disinformation and sophisticated social engineering attacks, highlights the urgent need for privacy safeguards.

“AI tools are increasingly used for malicious purposes, such as voice and video impersonation. While the genie is out of the bottle for impersonation attacks, protecting advanced AI models from theft and misuse is still critical.”

Rodenburg argues that encrypted AI, which secures the model, prompts, and trains data during use, offers a path to mitigate these risks and prevent further unauthorized exploitation and model proliferation.

Looking Ahead

As we move forward, Rodenburg argues that organizations must prioritize these trends and implement strategies that enhance their data protection capabilities.

About the Author Josh Breaker Rolfe Josh is a Content writer at Bora. He graduated with a degree in Journalism in 2021 and has a background in cybersecurity PR. He's written on a wide range of topics, from AI to Zero Trust, and is particularly interested in the impacts of cybersecurity on the wider economy.