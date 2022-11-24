The European Parliament suffered a cyberattack on Wednesday morning, shortly after the institution. Voted to strengthen economic sanctions against Russia for its involvement in eastern Ukraine and annexation of Crimea earlier this year. The new sanctions are expected to be implemented as early as Thursday. In response, Russian officials have threatened retaliation. But have not yet confirmed whether or not they will enact counter-sanctions against Europe. The US has also announced plans to impose further sanctions on Russia if it continues to engage in state-sponsored terrorism and undermine Ukraine’s democratic processes [1].
Ever since the Russian military invaded Crimea in Ukraine, tensions have been running high. Yesterday, the European Parliament issued a condemnation of Russia and its actions in Crimea by voting on a resolution condemning them. Unfortunately, shortly after the vote was taken, The European Union’s computer system was hit with a cyber-attack. That shut down email services and disrupted internet access for more than an hour. There has not yet been any evidence to show who was responsible. For this attack but it is believed that it could be related to the recent vote.
This is not the first time that the European Parliament has been targeted by hackers, as there have been previous attacks in 2015 and 2016.
Before the vote on a resolution condemning the illegal annexation of Crimea, hackers reportedly accessed the email accounts of some members of the parliament. This led to the release of thousands of personal emails, as well as other documents and data. Including information about parliamentary expenses. (1) The attack took place at around 11:30 pm GMT.
It is not clear who is behind this latest attack, but it is likely that it was carried out by a state-sponsored actor.
Earlier this week, the European Parliament suffered a cyber attack after voting. On whether to extend economic sanctions against Russia. It is not clear who is behind this latest attack. But it is likely that it was carried out by a state-sponsored actor. This latest attack on the European Union’s most powerful institution comes amid heightened tensions. With Moscow following the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in England.
The attack highlights the importance of cyber security for all organizations, especially those involved in sensitive political affairs.
Organizations should prepare themselves with defenses that are continuously updated and monitored. Basic steps such as training employees on how to recognize phishing emails, having up-to-date antivirus software installed. And keeping systems patched will go a long way in protecting your organization from attacks.
On Wednesday, the 27th of April, the European Parliament was hit by a cyber attack after voting to sanction Russia. The hackers infiltrated their servers and accessed information on MEPs. And other staff members in what is being called a major security breach.
Lupovis actively tracks cybercrime across the globe, and we often see attacks take place in response to specific events, which is what has happened here.
Fortunately, it looks like the EU parliament has been able to defend the availability of its services, but it does show there is no smoke without fire.
When organisations or governments alley themselves with Ukraine, or when they oppose Russia’s invasion, we often see them suffer a tsunami off attacks in retaliation. These are not just from nation-state actors, but hacktivists and patriotic hackers as well.
Preparing for these incidents and understanding the likelihood of them happening and the techniques criminals could employ is a vital defence for all governments and businesses.
The landscape here is greatly evolving and has changed monumentally over the last five years, and we as citizens are not yet used to the idea of cyberwarfare being a legitimate tool that a country can employ – but the truth is that we are all on the frontlines. Even if the disruption itself doesn’t seem major, a cyberattack on the government can create an underlying fear of chaos amongst citizens. Every country and organization should think very carefully about its cybersecurity posture. That said, having a bullet-proof defense against DDoS attacks is almost impossible. So, it’s critical that government, business and IT leaders understand the threat landscape and adapt with it by having multi-layered defense strategies that strengthen their cybersecurity posture to prevent these attacks altogether.
Given that the affected systems are critical for the functioning of the parliament as a part of its work processes, it is concerning to see they rely on a single point of failure that can be easily targeted by distributed denial of service attacks. Cyber security is first and foremost about understanding and preparing for the acts of the adversaries based on risk and criticality. This can be achieved by proactively gathering and analysing threat intelligence to guide the work, which in this case the potential adversaries are relatively easy to predict. Given that EU is attempting to enforce stronger cyber security through new legislations, it is certainly time to review the very core systems for the democratic processes.
On the heels of our cyber warfare panel, this is an interesting example of how a cyber-attack may translate to have real-world impact. According to publicly available information, the European Parliament is subject to a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS). While all public sources call it a sophisticated attack, DDoS attacks more similar to carpet bombing a target with dumb bombs. The DDoS attack mainly aims at exhausting the computing resources of the target. What is interesting to. Note is that DDoS attacks typically impact only the outside shell of an organisation. From public comments, it would appear that some internal services have been impacted as well. This can indicate one of two things. First, the DDoS attack may have been used as a distraction while a smarter more sophisticated attack was directed at the internal services. The second possibility is that the European Parliament’s network was not built to fully segregate the internal services from the outside, publicly facing, services. At this point it is hard to tell which of the two is the correct explanation for the impact noted on internal services. Another takeaway is to note how dependent we have all become on the public internet – that a cyberattack can send people scrambling to find workarounds to downed online services.