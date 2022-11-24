The European Parliament suffered a cyberattack on Wednesday morning, shortly after the institution. Voted to strengthen economic sanctions against Russia for its involvement in eastern Ukraine and annexation of Crimea earlier this year. The new sanctions are expected to be implemented as early as Thursday. In response, Russian officials have threatened retaliation. But have not yet confirmed whether or not they will enact counter-sanctions against Europe. The US has also announced plans to impose further sanctions on Russia if it continues to engage in state-sponsored terrorism and undermine Ukraine’s democratic processes [1].

The European Parliament Suffered from a cyberattack shortly after voting on a resolution that would have condemned Russia for its actions in Crimea.

Ever since the Russian military invaded Crimea in Ukraine, tensions have been running high. Yesterday, the European Parliament issued a condemnation of Russia and its actions in Crimea by voting on a resolution condemning them. Unfortunately, shortly after the vote was taken, The European Union’s computer system was hit with a cyber-attack. That shut down email services and disrupted internet access for more than an hour. There has not yet been any evidence to show who was responsible. For this attack but it is believed that it could be related to the recent vote.

This is not the first time that the European Parliament has been targeted by hackers, as there have been previous attacks in 2015 and 2016.

Before the vote on a resolution condemning the illegal annexation of Crimea, hackers reportedly accessed the email accounts of some members of the parliament. This led to the release of thousands of personal emails, as well as other documents and data. Including information about parliamentary expenses. (1) The attack took place at around 11:30 pm GMT.

It is not clear who is behind this latest attack, but it is likely that it was carried out by a state-sponsored actor.

Earlier this week, the European Parliament suffered a cyber attack after voting. On whether to extend economic sanctions against Russia. It is not clear who is behind this latest attack. But it is likely that it was carried out by a state-sponsored actor. This latest attack on the European Union’s most powerful institution comes amid heightened tensions. With Moscow following the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in England.

The attack highlights the importance of cyber security for all organizations, especially those involved in sensitive political affairs.

The European Parliament was hit by a cyber attack just hours after voting to extend economic sanctions against Russia. The attack highlights the importance of cyber security for all organizations, especially those involved in sensitive political affairs.

Organizations should prepare themselves with defenses that are continuously updated and monitored. Basic steps such as training employees on how to recognize phishing emails, having up-to-date antivirus software installed. And keeping systems patched will go a long way in protecting your organization from attacks.

It is still unclear what impact this attack will have on the European Parliament’s vote on Russia, but it is sure to increase tensions between the two sides.

On Wednesday, the 27th of April, the European Parliament was hit by a cyber attack after voting to sanction Russia. The hackers infiltrated their servers and accessed information on MEPs. And other staff members in what is being called a major security breach. It is still unclear what impact this attack will have on the European Parliament’s vote on Russia, but it is sure to increase tensions between the two sides