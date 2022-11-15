Comment: Paying Ransom Could Become Illegal After Cyberattack



It has been reported that it could soon be illegal for companies that fall victim to data breaches to pay ransoms to the hackers. The home affairs minister, Clare O’Neil, confirmed the government was examining whether new laws were needed to stop ransom payments in the wake of the Medibank and Optus data breaches. O’Neil said while short-term successes were needed in cybersecurity reform after the mass hacks, and other long-term outcomes were being considered, including banning ransom payments.