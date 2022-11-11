Commentary On Twitter Blue Program Creating A Cyber Risk

Twitter’s Twitter Blue program, which offers the much-desired blue badge in exchange for a $8 monthly charge, has been launched in full. Before, only accounts of famous people and organizations received the blue-tick, but today anyone who is ready to pay the monthly cost can get one. However, all of this has created its own set of issues, such as the fact that threat actors are now mimicking well-known individuals and are still given a “confirmed” status. While it is true that confirmed accounts can and have been compromised, the legacy verification procedure was designed to reduce false information. In the sense that a tweet sent from a verified account may be taken to be “genuine” and not sent by a person pretending to be a public figure. This distinction is a little bit more challenging for users now that the blue badge is being given out to everyone for a cost.