Critical RCE Flaw Discovered in Fortinet’s FortiGate SSL-VPN Vulnerability, Patches Released

Description:

Fortinet has urgently issued security updates to remediate a critical vulnerability in its SSL VPN product. The vulnerability, identified as CVE-2023-27997, enables attackers to execute arbitrary code on susceptible systems.

This vulnerability originates from the way Fortinet SSL VPN processes requests for a specific file. By sending a carefully crafted request to the SSL VPN, an attacker can exploit this vulnerability and effectively execute arbitrary code on the compromised system.

In response to this critical issue, Fortinet has swiftly released updates for all affected versions of its SSL VPN product. Users are strongly urged to apply these updates without delay.

Impact:

The severity of this vulnerability is critical, placing systems at risk of targeted attacks involving the execution of arbitrary code. Exploiting this vulnerability could enable an attacker to gain full control of the system, exfiltrate data, or install malicious software.

Mitigation:

To address this urgent security concern, users are strongly advised to promptly apply the security updates released by Fortinet.