DeFi Platform DFX Finance Hack Stealing $4 Million

A foreign exchange-focused DeFi protocol DFX Finance was attacked on Nov. 11, with the attacker stealing roughly $4 million.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Expert Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Rebecca.moody
Rebecca.moody , Head of Data Research
InfoSec Expert
November 11, 2022 12:00 pm

Overnight, DeFi platform DFX Finance was hacked to the tune of $4-5 million (exact figures are still being confirmed). This takes the total loss to crypto hacks in November alone to $38.6 million, according to Comparitech’s Crypto Heists Tracker.  In this latest hack, experts believe a vulnerability in DFX Finance’s flashloan mechanism enabled hackers to attack its swapping contracts.  So far this year, our team has tracked 166 separate crypto hacks which have amassed losses of over $2.6 billion. The number of attacks this year far exceeds last year’s total (132) and has nearly equaled the amount lost ($2.74 billion). October was the biggest month for crypto hacks so far this year with 25 reported but with six reported in the first 10 days of November, this month may not be far behind.

Last edited 2 hours ago by rebecca.moody
1

Recent Posts

Information Security Buzz (aka ISBuzz News) is an independent resource that provides the experts comments, analysis and opinion on the latest Information Security news and topics

Twitter Facebook-f Linkedin Youtube

Working With Us

The Pages

Our Contributing Experts

Information Security Buzz
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x