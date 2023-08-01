Everlast, Famous Boxing Equipment Brand, Targeted In Daring Cyberattack Linked to World’s Largest Online Bank Heist

Everlast, the renowned American boxing equipment brand, recently fell victim to a brazen cyberattack orchestrated by a cybergang associated with the world’s biggest online bank heist. The attackers infiltrated Everlast’s online shop, discreetly capturing credit card data during the checkout process. Shockingly, this vulnerability remains active as events continue to unfold.

Investigation Exposes Sophisticated Attack Techniques, Magecart Group 4 Implicated

The malware responsible for the breach was uncovered by security researcher Darius Povilaitis and further investigated by the Cybernews research team, led by Mantas Sasnauskas and Vincentas Baubonis. The attack comprises two steps, starting with the injection of code that calls out to a remote URL within the everlast.com source code.

Notably, the malicious payload was detected in bootstrap.js, a JavaScript code hosted on cardkaze.com, a potentially compromised or intentionally deceptive website. Remarkably, the hackers’ tactics include exploiting vulnerabilities from an outdated WordPress version or its plugins, allowing them to plant a trojan skimmer on the website.

The trojan skimmer is loaded throughout the payment checkout process, acting as a banking trojan to monitor users’ online activities and intercept credit card data. This sensitive information is surreptitiously sent to a Telegram channel under the attackers’ control, cleverly bypassing automated detection through obfuscation and encryption.

The attackers have adopted a no-infrastructure approach, executing the malicious payload on hacked sites. The encrypted data is instantly delivered to a private group of criminals for illicit use in financial fraud. Alarmingly, only four out of 59 security vendors currently flag the file as malicious, underscoring the cybercriminals’ sophistication.

Researchers have traced the public key used for encryption to Magecart Group 4, a notorious hacking group connected to the Cobalt Group, known for its involvement in Carbanak’s financially-motivated intrusions targeting ATM systems, card processing, and SWIFT systems. The same group has also been linked to the largest online bank heist in history.

