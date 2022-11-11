Expert Comment – Checkmarx: Github Launches New Method For Security Vulnerability Disclosure

Github has launched a new method for security vulnerability disclosure privately and directly from a repository in an effort to improve the state of software supply chain security.

Tzachi.Zorenshtain
Tzachi.Zorenshtain , Head of Software Supply Chain
InfoSec Expert
November 11, 2022 1:44 pm

It’s great to see GitHub take this important step of allowing streamlined communication between security researchers and open-source maintainers to increase the safety of the overall open-source ecosystem. Allowing open-source contributors to easily and safely support their projects helps all of us make progress towards greater security.

