Expert Comments: Major Android Security Leak

Please see below comments for your consideration regarding the world’s largest Android smartphone manufacturers – Samsung, LG, Xiaomi and Mediatech – having been left vulnerable to malicious apps with system-level privileges, following the leaking of their platform-signing keys:

Tony Hadfield
Tony Hadfield , Director Solutions Architect
InfoSec Expert
December 5, 2022

This is a great example of what happens when organizations sign code without a plan to manage code signing keys. If they keys fall into the hands of an attacker it can lead to catastrophic breaches. The only way to prevent this kind of problem is to have an auditable, ‘who/what/where’ solution: how do you control signing keys, where are they stored, who has access to them, and which kind of code gets signed? You need this information to protect your keys and also respond quickly to a breach by rotating your public and private keys.

